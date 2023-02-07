Technology News
After internal delays and missed deadlines, Apple is reportedly back on track.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2023 13:13 IST
Apple iPhone 12 series was the company’s first step into wireless charging

Highlights
  • iPhone 12 had the capability to wirelessly charge accessories
  • Apple never enabled this feature
  • Apple is working to deliver its own version of reverse wireless charging

Despite launching accessories that can be wirelessly charged, Apple has yet to enable or deliver reverse wireless charging on its iPhone. While MagSafe was introduced with the iPhone 12 series, reports also pointed out how the iPhone 12 was also capable of reverse wireless charging, but the feature was never enabled. As per various reports, Apple had hit several hurdles and missed deadlines when readying the feature, but according to a new report, it's all back on track, and currently under development. Apple is even working with new firmware that supports the reverse wireless feature, but there's no telling when it will arrive on an iPhone.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is currently working on delivering the reverse wireless charging feature for future iPhone models. The publication claims that Apple wanted to deliver the feature in its iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, but missed the deadline for the same due to various engineering hurdles. However, everything's back on track now and Apple's engineers are reportedly working to deliver the hardware feature and also preparing the necessary software optimisations for the same.

Despite all the progress, bilateral charging for iPhone is still in development, as per the report. The company has also said to have developed a unique “wireless power out” firmware for the same that is currently being tested internally. The firmware is mainly in charge of managing wireless charging speeds whilst keeping track of heat dissipation and also monitoring charging efficiency, the report states.

The source also points out how Apple has already prepared a user interface for the reverse wireless charging feature. This reportedly appears similar to what's currently visible when a MagSafe charger or accessory is plugged to a supported iPhone. The bilateral charging system is also said to have its own sound and animations when enabled.

However, despite ongoing development, 9to5Mac also concludes that there's no confirmation about when the feature will arrive on iPhone. There's also a chance that Apple could delay this once again and move it to the backburner, or it could just be scrapped altogether and this is mainly down to concerns related to heat management and charging efficiency.

According to an older report, a patent filing at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) could explain why Apple is struggling with the same. As per the patent filing, Apple's twist to reverse wireless charging is to mainly do with an Android smartphone's inability to hold an accessory in place while wireless charging it. The patent explains how Apple is working on a circular bimodal alignment component that will reportedly let the magnets (inside an iPhone) that snap and hold on to a MagSafe charger, also hold an accessory in place for optimum wireless charging.

More recently, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) at the recent CES2023 announced the next generation of its wireless charging technology called Qi2. The new Qi2 standard is reportedly based on Apple's MagSafe technology and is built around a new Magnetic Power Profile that's designed to offer more efficient and quicker wireless charging.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Reverse Wireless Charging
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Nothing Phone 2 Model Number, Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: All Details
Featured video of the day
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: All About the S23 Series

