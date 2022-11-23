Technology News
loading

Bitcoin, Ether Share Bearish Outlook Despite Widespread Meltdown After FTX Collapse

The global crypto market cap witnessed a rise of 4.25 percent in the last 24 hours.

Written by Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 23 November 2022 12:09 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Share Bearish Outlook Despite Widespread Meltdown After FTX Collapse

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jonathan Borba

Conditions in the crypto market saw a slight improvement in trading on Wednesday morning

Highlights
  • Bitcoin has dipped by 2.3 percent in value since last Wednesday
  • Despite gains Ether continues to trade around the $1,200 mark
  • TRON was among a list of few altcoins that recorded losses on the day

Bitcoin prices quickly recovered and rose back above the $16,000 (roughly Rs. 13 lakh) level after trading platform Genesis downplayed a rumour that it might be the next to fall following FTX's shocking collapse on November 16. As things stand, Bitcoin hasn't quite begun a bull run, but is closer to the psychologically important $17,000 (roughly Rs. 13.8 lakh) level. BTC is up by close to 4.42 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $16,630 (roughly Rs. 13.5 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $17,618 (roughly Rs. 14.3 lakh), which is 0.59 percent higher than what the crypto asset was valued at on early Tuesday.

On global exchanges like CoinMarketCap, Coinbase, and Binance the price of Bitcoin stands at $16,630 (roughly Rs. 13.5 lakh) while CoinGecko data shows that BTC's value now sits 2.3 percent lower than where it stood last Wednesday.

Ether, the largest smart contracts token, also saw a bit of an uptick in value, after yet another poor showing to begin the week. Ether is currently up by roughly 5.61 percent over the past 24 hours across global exchanges. Meanwhile on Indian exchanges, ETH is valued at $1,268 (roughly Rs. 1.03 lakh) where values are up by 3.53 percent in the past day.

Gadgets 360's cryptocurrency price tracker reveals that most major altcoins saw a jump in value too with the global crypto market capitalisation numbers showing a 4.25 percent increase over the last day.

Polygon, BNB, Cosmos, Chainlink, Cardano, Uniswap, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, and Monero all recorded major gains on the day while TRON, marked minor losses over the past 24 hours.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu managed to show up on the green scale too. Dogecoin is currently valued at $0.08 (roughly Rs. 6.65) after gaining by more than 10.42 percent in value over the last 24 hours, while, Shiba Inu is valued at $0.000009 (roughly Rs. 0.000735), up 6.61 percent over the past day.

"Bitcoin Long-term holders are doubling down on their holdings despite facing historically some of the highest unrealised notional losses ever. Long-term holder supply is at all-time highs indicating significant accumulation at these price levels," states CoinDCX's Research Team in a statement shared with Gadgets 360.

"Apart from increased whale accumulation, the active addresses growth curve is making higher lows meaning that the network growth is on a steady long-term growth trajectory boosted by general adoption aided by Layer-2 solutions being built on top of the chain such as the lightning network that has partnered with small and large businesses alike to seamlessly facilitate instant payments around the clock leveraging Bitcoin as the core infrastructure."

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bitcoin, Ether, Cardano, Solana, Shiba Inu, Tether, Dogecoin, Polygon, Terra, Avalanche, Cryptocurrency
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee
Shomik is a senior sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As someone who's screened the consumer tech space for the past four years, he's now shifted focus to the crypto-verse. When not converting currency values in his head, you may find him in an intense five-a-side football match or grinding out the newest Destiny 2 weekly challenge on his Xbox. You can reach him for tips or queries at ShomikB@ndtv.com. More
Rockstar Games Ban NFTs and Crypto From Third-Party Online Roleplay Servers
Featured video of the day
Defunc Home: Killer Combo of Sound and Style

Related Stories

Bitcoin, Ether Share Bearish Outlook Despite Widespread Meltdown After FTX Collapse
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Black Friday Sale Starts November 24: Top Deals Previewed So Far
  2. Watch the Trailer for Avatar 2, Advance Booking Now Open in India
  3. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2: Report
  4. Oppo Find N2 Bags 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch in December: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Gets Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  6. OTT Services Should Be Licensed, Compensate Telcos for Data Traffic: COAI
  7. Nothing Ear Stick Review
  8. Realme Buds Air 3 Review
  9. Here’s How to Download YouTube Videos in Bulk
  10. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Supplier Foxconn Appoints Former TSMC, SMIC Executive as Semiconductor Strategy Officer
  2. Tecno Phantom X2 Series Launch Date Set for December 7, to Feature Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  3. iQoo 11 5G Launch Date Set for December 2, to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Report
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Share Bearish Outlook Despite Widespread Meltdown After FTX Collapse
  5. Rockstar Games Ban NFTs and Crypto From Third-Party Online Roleplay Servers
  6. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Metaverse Experience to Feature Five NFT Galleries
  7. FTX Bankruptcy Hearing: Sam Bankman-Fried Ran Crypto Firm as 'Personal Fiefdom', Assets Missing, Attorneys Say
  8. Oppo Find N2 Bags 3C Certification, Tipped to Launch in December Alongside Find N2 Flip: Report
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Unites Jake’s Family With the Metkayina Clan, Advance Booking Now Open in India
  10. Meta Spokesperson Denies Report of CEO Mark Zuckerberg Resigning in 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.