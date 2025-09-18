Technology News
iQOO 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Video With Colour-Changing Rear Panel; Geekbench Scores Hint at Performance

iQOO 15 could launch soon with the model number V2505A, and it has now been benchmarked on Geekbench ahead of its anticipated debut.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 13:34 IST
iQOO 15 Spotted in Leaked Hands-On Video With Colour-Changing Rear Panel; Geekbench Scores Hint at Performance

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 13 runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and its successor is expected to debut soon

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 could launch soon as a successor to iQOO 13
  • It scored 2,360 points in single-core testing on Geekbench
  • iQOO 15 is said to feature a triple rear camera unit
iQOO 15 could be launched as the successor to the iQOO 13, as per recent reports. Now, a hands-on video showing off the design of the iQOO 15 has leaked online, giving us a good look at the handset, which could feature a colour-changing rear panel. Additionally, the iQOO 15 has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site with model number V2505A. The listing suggests the phone will ship with Google's Android 16 operating system and at least 12GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5) chipset.

iQOO 15 Rear Design Leaked

A new 19-second hands-on video leaked by Sparrows News on YouTube showcases the rear panel of the purported iQOO 15. The handset features rounded corners and a colour-changing back that shifts from grey to a pinkish hue depending on the viewing angle.

However, the specific materials that were used to enable this colour-changing effect is currently unknown. The handset appears to have the iQOO branding at the bottom. We can expect to learn more about the handset's design in the coming weeks.

iQOO 15 Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, the purported iQOO 15 was spotted on Geekbench by tipster Abhishek Yadav, with the model number V2505A. As per the listing, the handset scored 2,360 points in single core testing and 7,285 points in multi core testing. Further, it highlights that the handset ships with Android 16 and includes 12GB of RAM.

The Geekbench listing also shows the octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 on the iQOO 15 alongside the Adreno 840 GPU. The chipset has two prime cores clocked at 4.19 GHz and six cores at 3.55GHz.

The iQOO 15 is likely to launch in October in China, alongside an iQOO 15 Pro or Ultra variant. The brand officially teased a new smartphone earlier this month, confirming a 2K Samsung AMOLED display panel. It is claimed to come with a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system.

As per past leaks, the iQOO 15 may pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wireless charging support. It could feature a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. It is expected to have a periscope telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. 

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
