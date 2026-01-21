Technology News
Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G India Launch Delayed, Tipster Claims

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G launch has already been teased in India, but its availability details remain under wraps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 January 2026 15:31 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note Pro+ (pictured) launched in China in August

  • The Redmi Note 15 Pro and Pro+ are tipped to debut on January 29
  • Earlier leaks had suggested a January 27 India launch timeline
  • The Pro series will join the Redmi Note 15 5G launched earlier
The Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G is rumoured to be launched in India in January, comprising the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G models. While the company has yet to confirm the launch date, previous leaks suggested that it would be introduced on January 27. However, a tipster claims that the Xiaomi sub-brand has pushed the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G by a couple of days.

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G India Launch Date

According to an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar, the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G will be launched in India on January 29, two days after its previously anticipated January 27 debut. The Xiaomi sub-brand has already teased the launch of the Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G, but its availability details remain under wraps.

RAM and storage configurations of the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G Indian variants were recently leaked by a tipster. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is expected to be introduced in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations in India. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G could be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants.

Reports also suggest that the Redmi Note 15 Pro models will be priced in India “very similar” to its predecessor, the Redmi Note 14 series. For context, the base variant of the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G, with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, launched in India in December 2024 at a starting price of Rs. 29,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G was priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Specifications of the Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G have also surfaced in recent weeks. Their display, chipset, operating system, connectivity features, and battery capacities align closely with their global counterparts. The Xiaomi sub-brand, notably, introduced the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G in the global markets in December 2025.

Both handsets in the Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G are expected to join the vanilla Redmi Note 15 5G, which was launched in India on January 6, dubbed as the 108 MasterPixel Edition.

Shaurya Tomer
