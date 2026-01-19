Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO 15 Ultra Teaser Hints at Launch Timeline, Active Cooling Support; Tipster Leaks Battery and Charging Details

iQOO 15 Ultra Teaser Hints at Launch Timeline, Active Cooling Support; Tipster Leaks Battery and Charging Details

iQOO 15 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 January 2026 10:59 IST
iQOO 15 Ultra Teaser Hints at Launch Timeline, Active Cooling Support; Tipster Leaks Battery and Charging Details

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 Ultra is teased to launch in China in early February

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO 15 Ultra could later offer 200W fast charging, says tipster
  • Leak tips 7,000mAh or bigger battery with wireless charging support
  • Teaser shows circular camera module with ring and orange accents
Advertisement

iQOO 15 Ultra, teased to launch in China in early February, is set to join the standard iQOO 15, which was unveiled in the country in October 2025. It is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, a 165Hz display and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens at the back. However, unlike regular flagship models, the upcoming iQOO 15 Ultra is likely to carry some dedicated features to appeal to gamers, including an active cooling fan for an improved experience.

iQOO 15 Ultra Confirmed to Launch With Active Cooling

iQOO has opened pre-orders for the iQOO 15 Ultra in China, and a post on Weibo by iQOO product manager reveals that the device will launch in its home market before the Spring festival in February. According to the teaser, the iQOO 15 Ultra adopts a distinct gaming-oriented design.

The rear camera module of the iQOO 15 Ultra appears to sport a circular layout, surrounded by a ring. Orange accents appear across the body. The poster also shows an active cooling fan placed near the lower part of the phone, indicating an emphasis on sustained performance during long gaming sessions. iQOO is reportedly offering a dedicated protection plan for the cooling fan, with coverage extending up to five years.

As a result, the iQOO 15 Ultra could be marketed towards hardcore gamers who prioritise fast response times, stable frame rates, and consistent performance under heavy load. The phone is described as a performance-focused model rather than a routine upgrade, with attention placed on thermal management, touch responsiveness, and immersion during gameplay. This suggests that the iQOO 15 Ultra is intended to compete with dedicated gaming smartphones rather than conventional flagship devices.

iQOO 15 Ultra Said to Feature 7,000mAh Battery With 200W Charging Support

Alongside the company's latest teaser, new leaks have surfaced around the phone's battery and charging capabilities. A Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (via Gizmochina) that was recently edited, claims that the iQOO 15 Ultra will debut in China with a battery rated at 7,000mAh or higher, along with support for wireless charging. The handset was recently spotted on China's 3C certification platform with 100W wired charging support.

However, the tipster also suggests that iQOO could increase charging speeds to as high as 200W later in the product's lifecycle. If this happens, it would mark a return to charging levels last seen on the iQOO 11 Pro in 2022, which packed a 4,700mAh battery, with support for 200W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO 15 Ultra, iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Timeline, iQOO 15 Ultra Features, iQOO 15, iQOO 15 Series, iQOO
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro Max Chipset Details Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC

Related Stories

iQOO 15 Ultra Teaser Hints at Launch Timeline, Active Cooling Support; Tipster Leaks Battery and Charging Details
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Telugu Action Drama
  2. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Will Launch Soon With This Battery and MediaTek Chipset
  3. Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  4. Hackers Steal Hundreds of Gigabytes of Data from European Space Agency
#Latest Stories
  1. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Streaming Now on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Game of Thrones Prequel
  2. Mark OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sudeep Sanjeev’s Action Thriller Online?
  3. Sarvam Maya OTT Release: Know Everything About This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film
  4. Valve Changes AI Disclosure Guidelines on Steam for Game Developers
  5. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9500s and 9,000mAh Battery
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Teaser Hints at Launch Timeline, Active Cooling Support; Tipster Leaks Battery and Charging Details
  7. Red Magic 11 Air Battery Capacity, Chipset Revealed Ahead of January 20 Launch
  8. Redmi K100, Redmi K100 Pro Max Chipset Details Leaked; May Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC
  9. Moto Watch India Launch Date Announced; to Feature 47mm Aluminium Design and Dual-Frequency GPS
  10. Toxic Gas May Have Sparked Life on Earth Through Icy ‘Cobweb’ Crystals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »