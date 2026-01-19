iQOO 15 Ultra, teased to launch in China in early February, is set to join the standard iQOO 15, which was unveiled in the country in October 2025. It is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, a 165Hz display and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens at the back. However, unlike regular flagship models, the upcoming iQOO 15 Ultra is likely to carry some dedicated features to appeal to gamers, including an active cooling fan for an improved experience.

iQOO 15 Ultra Confirmed to Launch With Active Cooling

iQOO has opened pre-orders for the iQOO 15 Ultra in China, and a post on Weibo by iQOO product manager reveals that the device will launch in its home market before the Spring festival in February. According to the teaser, the iQOO 15 Ultra adopts a distinct gaming-oriented design.

The rear camera module of the iQOO 15 Ultra appears to sport a circular layout, surrounded by a ring. Orange accents appear across the body. The poster also shows an active cooling fan placed near the lower part of the phone, indicating an emphasis on sustained performance during long gaming sessions. iQOO is reportedly offering a dedicated protection plan for the cooling fan, with coverage extending up to five years.

As a result, the iQOO 15 Ultra could be marketed towards hardcore gamers who prioritise fast response times, stable frame rates, and consistent performance under heavy load. The phone is described as a performance-focused model rather than a routine upgrade, with attention placed on thermal management, touch responsiveness, and immersion during gameplay. This suggests that the iQOO 15 Ultra is intended to compete with dedicated gaming smartphones rather than conventional flagship devices.

iQOO 15 Ultra Said to Feature 7,000mAh Battery With 200W Charging Support

Alongside the company's latest teaser, new leaks have surfaced around the phone's battery and charging capabilities. A Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (via Gizmochina) that was recently edited, claims that the iQOO 15 Ultra will debut in China with a battery rated at 7,000mAh or higher, along with support for wireless charging. The handset was recently spotted on China's 3C certification platform with 100W wired charging support.

However, the tipster also suggests that iQOO could increase charging speeds to as high as 200W later in the product's lifecycle. If this happens, it would mark a return to charging levels last seen on the iQOO 11 Pro in 2022, which packed a 4,700mAh battery, with support for 200W wired fast charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging.

