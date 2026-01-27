iQOO 15 Ultra will be unveiled next week in China. The Vivo sub-brand via Weibo has confirmed the arrival of the new smartphone in its home country. iQOO has also opened pre-reservations for the iQOO 15 Ultra via its official online store in China. Meanwhile, a well-known tipster has suggested the key specifications of the phone. It is said to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, alongside up to 24GB of RAM. The iQOO 15 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 7,400mAh battery with 100W charging support.

iQOO 15 Ultra Pre-Reservations Open Ahead of Launch

The iQOO 15 Ultra will be released in China on February 4. The launch event will begin at 4:00pm local time (1.30pm IST). The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through its website and JD.com.

Customers who pre-book the iQOO 15 Ultra will have a chance to win the iQOO TWS Air 3.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is confirmed to offer a 2K resolution display, 120 frames per second and full-scene ray tracing for gaming. It will come with the company's Ice Dome Air Cooling System and proprietary Q3 gaming chip.

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, popular tipster Digital Chat Station has tipped the key specifications of the iQOO 15 Ultra. It is said to come with a 6.85-inch Samsung LTPO flat screen with 2K resolution. The upcoming phone could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. The third one could be a telephoto sensor with a CIPA rating, 3x optical zoom and a 4.5mm focal length. It is said to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The upcoming handset is said to offer a 7,400mAh battery with 100W wireless charging support. The iQOO 15 Ultra could feature dual axis motor and dual speakers. The phone is said to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication,

Previous teasers by iQOO revealed that the iQOO 15 Ultra will be available in 2077 Orange and 2049 Blue shades with capacitive touch-based shoulder triggers. The phone has scored 45,18,403 points in the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.