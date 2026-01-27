Technology News
iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Date Announced; Tipped to Feature 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

iQOO 15 Ultra will sport a 2K resolution display with support for gaming at 120fps.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 11:14 IST
iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Date Announced; Tipped to Feature 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 Ultra will launch next week
  • It is said to come with a 6.85-inch Samsung LTPO flat screen
  • iQOO 15 Ultra is said to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
iQOO 15 Ultra will be unveiled next week in China. The Vivo sub-brand via Weibo has confirmed the arrival of the new smartphone in its home country. iQOO has also opened pre-reservations for the iQOO 15 Ultra via its official online store in China. Meanwhile, a well-known tipster has suggested the key specifications of the phone. It is said to ship with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, alongside up to 24GB of RAM. The iQOO 15 Ultra is rumoured to feature a 7,400mAh battery with 100W charging support.

iQOO 15 Ultra Pre-Reservations Open Ahead of Launch

The iQOO 15 Ultra will be released in China on February 4. The launch event will begin at 4:00pm local time (1.30pm IST). The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through its website and JD.com.

Customers who pre-book the iQOO 15 Ultra will have a chance to win the iQOO TWS Air 3.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is confirmed to offer a 2K resolution display, 120 frames per second and full-scene ray tracing for gaming. It will come with the company's Ice Dome Air Cooling System and proprietary Q3 gaming chip.

iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, popular tipster Digital Chat Station has tipped the key specifications of the iQOO 15 Ultra. It is said to come with a 6.85-inch Samsung LTPO flat screen with 2K resolution. The upcoming phone could run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The iQOO 15 Ultra is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit comprising three 50-megapixel sensors. The third one could be a telephoto sensor with a CIPA rating, 3x optical zoom and a 4.5mm focal length. It is said to feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The upcoming handset is said to offer a 7,400mAh battery with 100W wireless charging support. The iQOO 15 Ultra could feature dual axis motor and dual speakers. The phone is said to feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication,

Previous teasers by iQOO revealed that the iQOO 15 Ultra will be available in 2077 Orange and 2049 Blue shades with capacitive touch-based shoulder triggers. The phone has scored 45,18,403 points in the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO 15 Ultra, iQOO 15 Ultra Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy A57 Visits TENAA Database With Vertical Camera Layout, Key Island Design and Slim Profile
Nothing Phone 4a Visits UAE’s TDRA Certification Website; Could Launch Soon: Expected Specifications

iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Date Announced; Tipped to Feature 7,400mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip
