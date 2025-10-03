Technology News
Vivo X300 Pro, iQOO 15 Reportedly Listed on SIRIM Certification Site Ahead of Imminent Global Debut

The iQOO 15 will be powered by the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2025 13:15 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

The upcoming iQOO 15 will sport a colour-changing rear panel

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 was spotted on Malaysia’s SIRIM site with model number I2501
  • Vivo X300 Pro appeared on the same platform with model number V2514
  • Both listings hint towards the launch of the phone in Malaysia
iQOO, and its parent company Vivo, are gearing up to unveil their next-generation flagship smartphones in China this month. According to a report, the iQOO 15 and the Vivo X300 Pro have been listed on a certification website, which indicates they will be launched in global markets soon. The former is confirmed to debut with Qualcomm's flagship new chipset dubbed Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while the latter could get its MediaTek equivalent.

iQOO 15, Vivo X300 Pro Could Launch in Malaysia Soon

A new iQOO handset was spotted on Malaysia's SIRIM certification website bearing the model number I2501, as per a report. Previous reports indicate that this is the iQOO 15. The application was filed on October 2 and approved a day later. While the listing does not mention any specifications, it confirms the launch of the iQOO 15 in Malaysia.

Apart from this, a Vivo handset with the model number V2514 was also reportedly listed on the certification site on October 2. It is said to be the Vivo X300 Pro, which is expected to debut this month as part of the Vivo X300 series in China.

Its appearance on the certification platform reportedly suggests that the handset will be introduced in the Malaysian market as well. However, both iQOO and Vivo are yet to announce the iQOO 15 and Vivo X300 Pro launch and availability in the region, so it's best to take these claims with a grain of salt.

A Vivo official previously confirmed that the standard X300 will come with the USB 3.2 data transfer protocol. However, it remains to be seen whether it will support USB 3.2 Gen 1 or Gen 2. The former offers a theoretical bandwidth of 5Gbps, while the latter has up to 10Gbps. The handset is likely to have a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo X300 series, notably, will be launched in China on October 13. On the other hand, the launch date of the iQOO 15 is currently under wraps. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of both iQOO and Vivo handsets.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
