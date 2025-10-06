iQOO appears to be preparing for the launch of the iQOO Neo 11, which could arrive in China and eventually make its way to global markets. Although the Vivo sub-brand has yet to reveal any plans for a new Neo series smartphone, a tipster has leaked key specifications that point to a significant upgrade over the existing Neo 10 model. The purported iQOO Neo 11 is expected to feature a high-resolution 2K display. It is expected to run on last year's flagship Snapdragon mobile processor from Qualcomm. More details, including the official launch timeline of the phone, are likely to surface soon.

iQOO Neo 11 Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo on claims that the iQOO Neo 11 will receive a significant upgrade this year, with "flagship" performance and a premium build. It is said to come with enhanced features like 2K resolution display with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, the predecessor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC that was recently launched by Qualcomm.

Further, the iQOO Neo 11 is also tipped to house a 7,500mAh battery. The tipster says it will feature similar 'Monster Supercore Engine' (translated from Chinese) as in the iQOO 15, which is said to improved frame rates during gaming sessions.

The iQOO Neo 11 is expected to launch in China in November or December alongside the iQOO Neo 11 Pro. Past rumours claimed both the Neo 11 and the Neo 11 Pro would sport a display that was larger than 6.8 inches, a metal frame, and support for 100W wired charging. The Pro model is expected to use a Dimensity 9500 chipset. Both phones could run on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

The iQoo Neo 11 will debut as a successor to last year's iQOO Neo 10, which featured a 6.78-inch (1,260×2,800 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED curved display and 50-megapixel dual rear camera units. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and a 6,100mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The handset was released in China in November last year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and iQOO's self-developed Q2 chip for gaming.

The iQOO Neo 10 was arrived in May this year with an initial price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The Indian variant of the phone runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 32-megapixel front camera and carries a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

