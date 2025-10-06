Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO Neo 11 Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,500mAh Battery

iQOO Neo 11 Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,500mAh Battery

iQOO Neo 11 is expected to launch alongside the iQOO Neo 11 Pro.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 6 October 2025 10:59 IST
iQOO Neo 11 Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Neo 10 launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO Neo 11 is expected to launch in China in November or December
  • The iQoo Neo 11 will debut as a successor to last year's Neo 10
  • It could feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner
Advertisement

iQOO appears to be preparing for the launch of the iQOO Neo 11, which could arrive in China and eventually make its way to global markets. Although the Vivo sub-brand has yet to reveal any plans for a new Neo series smartphone, a tipster has leaked key specifications that point to a significant upgrade over the existing Neo 10 model. The purported iQOO Neo 11 is expected to feature a high-resolution 2K display. It is expected to run on last year's flagship Snapdragon mobile processor from Qualcomm. More details, including the official launch timeline of the phone, are likely to surface soon.

iQOO Neo 11 Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo on claims that the iQOO Neo 11 will receive a significant upgrade this year, with "flagship" performance and a premium build. It is said to come with enhanced features like 2K resolution display with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset is said to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, the predecessor to the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC that was recently launched by Qualcomm.

Further, the iQOO Neo 11 is also tipped to house a 7,500mAh battery. The tipster says it will feature similar 'Monster Supercore Engine' (translated from Chinese) as in the iQOO 15, which is said to improved frame rates during gaming sessions.

The iQOO Neo 11 is expected to launch in China in November or December alongside the iQOO Neo 11 Pro. Past rumours claimed both the Neo 11 and the Neo 11 Pro would sport a display that was larger than 6.8 inches, a metal frame, and support for 100W wired charging. The Pro model is expected to use a Dimensity 9500 chipset. Both phones could run on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 on top.

The iQoo Neo 11 will debut as a successor to last year's iQOO Neo 10, which featured a 6.78-inch (1,260×2,800 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED curved display and 50-megapixel dual rear camera units. It has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter and a 6,100mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support. The handset was released in China in November last year with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and iQOO's self-developed Q2 chip for gaming.

The iQOO Neo 10 was arrived in May this year with an initial price tag of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. The Indian variant of the phone runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, 32-megapixel front camera and carries a 7,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

iQOO Neo 10 (2025)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP65-rated design
  • Bright 144Hz display with excellent touch sensitivity
  • Capable primary camera
  • Excellent battery life with very fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Remains cool when stressed
  • Bad
  • Design could have been more exciting
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Ultrawide video capture limited to 1080p 30fps
  • Average low-light video recording
Read detailed iQOO Neo 10 (2025) review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQOO Neo 11, iQOO Neo 11 Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Moto G06 Power India Launch Date Announced; Key Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO After Tim Cook? John Ternus Could Reportedly Take Charge

Related Stories

iQOO Neo 11 Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,500mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is When Apple Can Announce Its October Event
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Review: Gaming-Grade Hardware for Everyone
  3. Mars and Jupiter Probes on Watch as Interstellar 3I/ATLAS Nears Sun
  4. Samsung to Launch Special Edition of Its Galaxy Z Fold 7 in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series Key Specifications and India Launch Timeline Leaked
  2. Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO After Tim Cook? John Ternus Could Reportedly Take Charge
  3. iQOO Neo 11 Key Specifications Leaked; Could Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 7,500mAh Battery
  4. Moto G06 Power India Launch Date Announced; Key Features, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  5. OnePlus 15 to Reportedly Carry the Largest Battery on a OnePlus Smartphone
  6. Saturn’s Moon Enceladus Spouts Complex Organics That Could Hold Clues to Life
  7. Astronomers Spot Rapidly Growing Rogue Planet Feeding on Surrounding Gas
  8. Scientists Develop Tiny Multi-Layer Lenses for High-Performance Portable Optics
  9. Scientists Identify Microlightning as Source of Mysterious Blue Marsh Lights
  10. Quantum Computers Achieve Unconditional Advantage Over Classical Machines, Study Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »