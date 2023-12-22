WhosNext2023
Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Purported January Launch Event: Report

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra may have a new AI-powered feature to erase subjects from videos.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2023 11:47 IST
Photo Credit: X/ UniverseIce

Leaked design renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (left) and Galaxy S24 Ultra

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 series is tipped to launch on January 18
  • The lineup is expected to include a base, a Plus and an Ultra model
  • The Galaxy S24 models are said to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs
Samsung Galaxy S24 series is expected to launch in January 2024 in a Galaxy Unpacked event. The upcoming lineup that is said to succeed the Galaxy S23 series that arrived in global markets in February this year, is likely to include a base Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models. Specifications, design renders, colour options and configurations of the purported Galaxy S24 handsets have surfaced online multiple times in the past few weeks and a tipster has now leaked the complete specifications of the three anticipated smartphones. 

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the detailed specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series models in a post on X. The original media was soon removed from the platform following a content takedown request, but 9to5Google snapped a screenshot of the specifications sheet before it was taken down.

samsung galaxy S24 plus ultra series specs inline s24

Samsung Galaxy S24 series leaked specifications sheet
Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks (via 9to5Google)

 

As per the leaked specifications sheet, all three models — the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The base and Plus phones are said to get Aluminium Armor 2.0 bodies, while the Ultra model is expected to come with a Titanium frame. All the handsets are also expected to support 8K quality video recording.

The base Samsung Galaxy S24 is said to come with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X full-HD+ panel, while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra may sport 6.7-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively, with Dynamic AMOLED 2X quad-HD+ resolution. All the models are expected to support a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits.

Samsung is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery into the base Galaxy S24 model, while the Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra are likely to pack 4,900mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively. The phones are said to be offered in black, grey, violet, and yellow colour options. The vanilla model is said to come with 8GB of RAM and be available in 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Meanwhile, the Plus and Ultra models are said to get 12GB of RAM each and be offered in storage variants of 256GB and 512GB.

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are likely to sport 50-megapixel triple rear camera units with up to 3x dual telephoto lenses. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, on the other hand, is expected to be equipped with a 200-megapixel quad rear camera system with support for up to 10x telephoto lens.

A previous leak suggested that the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra model is expected to be equipped with an AI-powered feature which is said to help users erase subjects from videos. The artificial intelligence support is also likely to boost low-light performance, lower graininess, and enhance stability and exposure of video recordings.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S Series, Samsung
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQoo Watch Design Teased Ahead of December 27 Debut; Confirmed to Run on BlueOS
Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G Set to Launch in India on January 4: Everything We Know So Far

