iQOO Z10 is all set to go official next month. While we wait for the formal reveal, the Vivo sub-brand is posting new teasers revealing the key specifications of the upcoming Z series phone. The latest teasers disclose the charging capability and display details of the phone. The phone is confirmed to ship with a massive 7,300mAh battery. Additionally, a new leak has suggested the India pricing of the iQOO Z10. The company is tipped to unveil the iQOO Z10x model alongside the iQOO Z10.

In a new teaser on X (formerly Twitter), iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO Z10 will support 90W fast charging. This 90W FlashCharge feature is claimed to fill the smartphone's 7,300mAh battery from zero to 50 percent in just 33 minutes.

Further, the iQOO Z10 is teased to come with a quad-curved display with 5,000nits peak brightness. The display has a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie shooter.

iQOO Z10 Price in India (Leaked)

As per a report by Smartprix, the iQOO Z10 will be available in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The base model with 128GB storage is said to be priced at Rs. 21,999, and with Rs. 2,000 bank-based discounts, the phone could be available for Rs. 19,999 during the launch period.

For comparison, iQOO Z9 was launched in India in March last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model.

The iQOO Z10 is said to ship with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, and it has reportedly scored 7,65,234 points in AnTuTu‘s benchmarking test. Further, the report states that the iQOO Z10x will be announced alongside the iQOO Z10.

iQOO Z10 India launch is set to take place on April 11. It is confirmed to be available in Glacier Silver and Stellar Black colourways. The brand earlier announced that it will measure 7.89mm in thickness. The phone will go on sale via Amazon.