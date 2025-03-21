Technology News
iQOO Z10 Confirmed to Launch in India on April 11; Battery Capacity Revealed

iQOO Z10 is confirmed to pack a massive 7,300mAh battery.

Updated: 21 March 2025 13:15 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z10 is shown in a white finish with a circular-shaped camera module

  • iQOO Z10 is tipped to come with Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
  • iQoo Z9 5G was launched in India in March 2024
  • It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC
iQOO has confirmed the launch date of the iQOO Z10 in India. The Vivo sub-brand, through its social media handles, announced the launch date of the new Z series smartphone on Friday. The company has also revealed the battery capacity of the upcoming device. The iQOO Z10 will debut as a direct successor to last year's iQOO Z9 5G, which was launched in March last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC. It came equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 5,000mAh battery.

The launch of iQOO Z10 will take place on April 11. iQOO and company's India CEO Nipun Marya teased the launch date of the new phone through their X handles. It is confirmed to come with a 7,300mAh battery and the brand claims that it will be the biggest battery ever on a smartphone in India.

Meanwhile, the official teaser also showcased the rear design of the iQOO Z10. It is shown in a white finish with a circular-shaped camera module with dual sensors and OIS support.

iQOO is anticipated to launch the iQOO Z10 in China next month alongside the iQOO Z10 Turbo smartphone. The base iQOO Z10 is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC and an OLED display with 1.5K resolution. It could run on Android 15-based OriginOS 5.

iQOO Z9 5G Price in India, Specifications 

The iQOO Z9 5G was launched in India in March 2024 with a starting price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G SoC. It has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It has an IP54 water and dust resistance rating.

 

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Bright OLED screen
  • Good design and build quality
  • IP54 rating
  • Bad
  • Lacks ultra-wide-angle or macro cameras
  • Bloatware and V-Appstore notification spam
  • Slower charging compared to rivals
Read detailed iQOO Z9 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Vivo V50 Lite 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Threads Rolls Out Default Feed Order, Topics for Bio and Other Features

