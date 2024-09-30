Technology News
OnePlus 13 Officially Teased; Will Feature a BOE X2 Display

OnePlus 13 may get a 6.82-inch 2K screen.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 September 2024 11:13 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 is expected to succeed the OnePlus 12 (pictured)

  • OnePlus 13 may get a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter
  • The smartphone may get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  • The OnePlus 13 could pack a 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging
OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in China in October, succeeding the OnePlus 12, which was unveiled in India in January this year. Ahead of the official launch, a senior OnePlus official has teased the front design of the upcoming flagship phone. Notably, the existing OnePlus 12 carries a 6.82-inch BOE X1 screen. Previous leaks and reports have suggested several other features of the anticipated OnePlus 13. The handset has been tipped to come with a redesigned camera module and could get a vegan leather finish.

OnePlus 13 Display, Other Features (Expected)

The OnePlus 13 was teased with a second-generation BOE "oriental screen" or the BOE X2, in a Weibo post by OnePlus China head Louis Lee. In the post, Lee noted that the screen's outdoor lighting test has been completed and claims that it will outperform the existing BOE X1 screen. The image shared by the executive shows the phone's display with the tag, "The world's first second-generation oriental screen."oneplus 13 weibo louis lee inline 13

An earlier leak suggested that the OnePlus 13 will likely feature a 6.82-inch 2K 10-bit LTPO BOE X2 micro quad curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. It may support reverse charging, 100W wired fast charging, and could get a 6,000mAh battery.

For optics, the OnePlus 13 is expected to carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with an f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. 

The OnePlus 13 may also launch with a redesigned camera island. A leaked design of a OnePlus 13 protective case showed the arrangement of the rear camera units. However, the module shape was not suggested in this render. Another leak claimed that the phone will come with a vegan leather finish. Notably, the OnePlus 12 sports a circular rear camera island and a glass finish.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
