Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7: First Impressions

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 have been launched in India.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 July 2025 19:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7: First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 pack tons of upgrades compared to their predecessors

Highlights
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is now lighter than the S25 Ultra
  • The 4.1-inch display is the largest cover screen ever on a Galaxy Z Flip
  • Samsung says that it has made the hinge thinner and lighter
The second Unpacked event of the year is here, bringing us the all-new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. However, this year, Samsung has gone one step ahead to introduce a third foldable device in its portfolio - the Galaxy Flip 7 FE. The new model will serve as the entry point to the Galaxy foldable portfolio. Well, I didn't get any hands-on time with the FE, but it looks a lot like last year's Flip 6. We'll have more to say about that when we spend more time with the new FE model. One big news from Samsung dropped is that both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 are the first devices globally to launch with Android 16 out of the box. Of course, there's One UI 8 running on the top. Now, let's dive into the devices with the biggest upgrades - Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Slim profile and functional upgrades

I have been a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 user for a year now, and I'm so happy to see the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The upgrades are actually visible and are not entirely under the hood. Starting with the design, this is the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series device yet. However, when Samsung dropped the first teaser, it initially appeared to follow the Ultra nomenclature. I'm glad they didn't. Apart from a thin profile, the wider cover display now offers more screen real estate. From the 6.3-inch cover screen on the Fold 6 to the 6.5-inch cover screen on the Fold 7, with an all-new 21:9 aspect ratio, it makes it ideal for most tasks. The cover display also features Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection, the best in the industry.

IMAGE 2 FOLD

The thin profile also makes it ideal for one-hand use. At just 8.9mm, the new Fold 7 is visibly thinner than the Fold 6 (12.1mm) and 215 grams lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra (218 grams) and Z Fold 6 (239 grams). The cover screen offers 422PPI pixel density and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The main display of the Fold 7 is 11% larger than that of the Fold 6, offering more screen real estate for all tasks. It offers 2600nits of peak brightness and sports a larger main display than the Fold 6. It packs an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 368PPI pixel density and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch AMOLED display. The display in the real world looks wider and brighter. Though I will talk in detail about quality when I have the unit for some time for review.

The hinge has also received upgrades. Samsung says that the Armor FlexHinge is now thinner and lighter. This was made possible by the addition of a new multi-rail structure to enhance durability. The company uses Armor Aluminium in the frame and hinge, claiming this adds 10% hardness overall.

IMAGE 3 FOLD

Under the hood, the Fold 7 gets the best chipset possible in the Android landscape - the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, which on paper, brings multiple upgrades over the previous generation. Samsung is still bullish on the Galaxy AI, and the new foldables come with a host of AI features. I will break down the performance in my review.

The camera department has also received a massive upgrade with a 200-megapixel primary sensor added. To put some context, the Fold 6 came with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The triple camera setup includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor. In the limited time, I spent with the device, the camera UI looked neat and didn't pack huge upgrades. The photos clicked in the demo zone were crisp and had rich colours with details intact. But I will reserve my verdict on the camera for an in-depth review.

IMAGE 4 FOLD

The Galaxy Fold 7 will be available in three RAM and storage models: 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB. I think the battery department is the only one which hasn't received any major upgrades. There's still a 4400mAh battery, and it supports a 25W wired charging speed. Same as the Fold 6, Samsung claims that the Fold 7 can charge up to 50% in 30 minutes. The Fold 7 receives an IP48 rating for water resistance, which means you should avoid exposure to dust. The phone will come in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Jet-black colours. There's a fourth colour - Mint - which will be exclusive to Samsung.com.

IMAGE 5 FOLD

Overall, the Galaxy Fold 7 is an excellent upgrade over the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: That cover screen and some smart upgrades make it the best Flip yet!

The clamshell phone finally gets much-needed upgrades, and I'm referring to the cover screen to start with. The 4.1-inch AMOLED display is the largest ever on the Galaxy Z Flip device. More screen real estate with Gemini support means you can do much more on the cover screen. The cover screen on the Flip 7 features 2600 nits of peak brightness with a 120Hz refresh rate - a major upgrade over the Flip 6.

The main display features a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1080x2520 pixel resolution. The Flip 6 features a 3.4-inch cover screen and a 6.7-inch main screen. In the real world, the cover screen appears brighter than its predecessor, and the text is sharper. The main screen also feels bigger. I will talk about the quality in depth in my review.

IMAGE 6 FLIP

The Flip 7 also gets a slimmer profile compared to the Flip 6. At 13.7mm thickness, it is sleeker and more one-handed friendly now. While the Fold gets the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Samsung has used its Exynos SoC on the Flip 7. It is powered by the Exynos 2500 and comes in two models: 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512 GB. The camera specifications on paper are identical to those of the Flip 6. Even the camera UI looks similar to the Flip 6 and, for that matter, identical to all Samsung Galaxy devices. In the limited time available, I couldn't use the camera for long enough to comment on its performance, so I will reserve my verdict for review. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 also runs One UI 8 based on Android 16.

IMAGE 7 FLIP

The Flip 7 gets a 4300mAh battery, a slightly unit than seen on the Flip 6 (4000mAh). However, the wired support remains the same at 25W. Overall, the Flip 7 receives a much-needed upgrade to the cover screen, putting it in a competitive landscape with the competition.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the editor at Gadgets 360 - with over 12 years of experience covering the technology domain.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7: First Impressions
