OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G was launched in India last month, alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R, and the Chinese smartphone maker has now announced the first sale date of the mid-range handset in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is set to go on sale this week, nearly a month after the phone was unveiled in the country. It is powered by a Snapdragon 782G SoC and features a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G price in India, availability

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will go on sale via the company's website and Amazon on August 4 at 12pm (noon). The phone is available in Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer colour options. Customers can also lower the price of the handset by Rs. 2,000 on eligible bank transactions.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a refresh rate that can be ramped up from 60HZ to 90Hz and 120Hz. The display has a 394ppi pixel density, up to 240Hz touch response rate, and supports sRGB, DCI: P3 colour gamut coverage, and HDR 10+ content.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 782G chipset from Qualcomm with an Adreno 642L GPU, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is also equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For photos and video recording, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and EIS support and an f/1.8 aperture. It also features an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. It also has a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. The handset has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture with EIS, that can also be used for video chats.

OnePlus has equipped the Nord CE 3 5G with a MicroSD card slot that supports up to 1TB storage expansion. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, temperature sensor.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G has an IR blaster and features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. It measures 162.7x75.5x8.2mm and weighs 184g, according to the company.

