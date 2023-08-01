Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Sale Date in India Confirmed One Month After Launch: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Sale Date in India Confirmed One Month After Launch: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will be available in Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer colour options.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 August 2023 11:55 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Sale Date in India Confirmed One Month After Launch: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 782G chipset
  • The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features up to 256GB of inbuilt storage

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G was launched in India last month, alongside the OnePlus Nord 3 and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R, and the Chinese smartphone maker has now announced the first sale date of the mid-range handset in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is set to go on sale this week, nearly a month after the phone was unveiled in the country. It is powered by a Snapdragon 782G SoC and features a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor. The phone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G price in India, availability

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G will go on sale via the company's website and Amazon on August 4 at 12pm (noon). The phone is available in Aqua Surge and Gray Shimmer colour options. Customers can also lower the price of the handset by Rs. 2,000 on eligible bank transactions.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a refresh rate that can be ramped up from 60HZ to 90Hz and 120Hz. The display has a 394ppi pixel density, up to 240Hz touch response rate, and supports sRGB, DCI: P3 colour gamut coverage, and HDR 10+ content.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 782G chipset from Qualcomm with an Adreno 642L GPU, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is also equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

For photos and video recording, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G features a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and EIS support and an f/1.8 aperture. It also features an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112-degree field of view and an f/2.2 aperture. It also has a 2-megapixel 4cm macro lens. The handset has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture with EIS, that can also be used for video chats.

OnePlus has equipped the Nord CE 3 5G with a MicroSD card slot that supports up to 1TB storage expansion. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, proximity sensor, temperature sensor.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G has an IR blaster and features an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging. It measures 162.7x75.5x8.2mm and weighs 184g, according to the company.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G price in India, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G sale date, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G specifcations, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Elon Musk Takes Product and Engineering Chief Role at X, Yaccarino to Lead All Other Divisions
Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Battery Details Leaked Via Certification Site: All Details

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Sale Date in India Confirmed One Month After Launch: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioBook (2023) Laptop With Always-On 4G Launched in India: Check Price
  2. Realme 11 5G With Dimensity 6100+ SoC, 67W Fast Charging Debuts: See Price
  3. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  4. Vivo V29 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro Price, Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Battery Capacity Leaked: Check Here
  7. Here's When the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Will Go on Sale in India: See Price
  8. Kia Seltos (2023): ADAS Features Explained
  9. Moto G14 Price in India Tipped Ahead of August 1 Launch
  10. OnePlus 12's New Leak Suggests Upgraded Triple Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta to Launch AI-Powered Chatbots With Different Personalities by September: Report
  2. Bitcoin Slips Further Away From $30,000 Mark, Ether Joins Most Altcoins in Losses
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Sale Date in India Confirmed One Month After Launch: Price, Specifications
  4. Elon Musk’s Big X Sign Removed From Twitter Roof After Residents' Complaints
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24+, Galaxy S24 Ultra Battery Details Leaked Via Certification Site: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 One-Click Straps Are Reportedly Compatible With Older Galaxy Watches
  7. Apple Supplier Foxconn Said to Invest $500 Million to Build Component Factories in India
  8. Elon Musk Takes Product and Engineering Chief Role at X, Yaccarino to Lead All Other Divisions
  9. RBI Assigns CBDC Expansion Targets to Banks, Aims for 1 Million Daily Transactions by December: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy M44 5G Listed on Geekbench With 6GB RAM, Android 13: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.