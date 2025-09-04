Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is equipped with a 4,900mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 September 2025 15:08 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 FE has a 12-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The handset comes with Gorilla Glass Victus+ display protection
  • The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE supports 45W wired, 15W wireless charging
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE was launched in global markets at the company's latest Galaxy Event on Thursday. The handset is powered by the Samsung's own Exynos 2400 chipset, along with 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is promised to get seven years of Android OS upgrades and security updates. It packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for wired as well as wireless fast charging. The handset joins the existing Galaxy S25 series smartphones, which were unveiled in February this year.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE pricing starts at $650 (roughly Rs. 57,300) for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at $710 (roughly Rs. 62,570). The phone comes in Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy and White colourways. It is available for purchase in the US, via the company's website. The company is also expected to announce pricing and availability in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of brightness. The display supports Vision Booster and has Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The phone is powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

The 128GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes with UFS 3.1 storage, while the 256GB and 512GB options support UFS 4.0 of onboard storage. It ships with Android 16-based One UI 8. It will receive seven years of OS and security updates. The handset will also come with six months of free Google AI Pro. It is equipped with Google's Circle to Search, Gemini Live, and other AI features as well.

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE comes with a 50-megapixel wide-angle main rear sensor, alongside an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. The cameras support 8K video recording at 30fps. The phone also carries a 12-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. It supports AI-backed editing tools like Generative Edit.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is backed by a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless fast charging. It features a 10 percent larger vapour chamber cooling system over the Galaxy S24 FE. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The handset comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 7.4mm in thickness, and it weighs 190g.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launched With Exynos 2400 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
