Motorola unveiled its Razr Fold during the MWC 2026 last month. The first book-style foldable smartphone from Motorola is now set to hit shelves in international markets. The Lenovo-owned brand has opened pre-reservations for the handset via its official online store in China. The Moto Razr Fold boasts an 8.1-inch internal display and a 6.6-inch cover screen. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and houses a 6,000mAh battery. It features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor.

Moto Razr Fold Pre-Order Details Revealed

Motorola, in its latest Weibo post, announced the arrival of the Moto Razr Fold in China soon. The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the foldable via the Lenovo online store in the country. The listing shows the phone in Pearl White, Gentleman's Black (translated from Chinese) colourways. It will be available in a single 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option.

Similarly, Motorola, through its official X handle in the UK on March 27, revealed that pre-orders will open in 15 days, indicating an April 10 start. Customers who pre-order the phone will get a complimentary Moto Pen Ultra. Motorola is likely to launch the IFA World Cup 26 Collection edition of the Motorola Razr Fold in the UK with a football-inspired design.

Your seat at FIFA World Cup 2026™, unlocked with the new motorola razr fold ⚽📱



Pre-orders open in 15 days, secure yours to get a free moto pen ultra and an exclusive experience on football's biggest stage.#MotoFIFA #FIFAWorldCup #WeAre26 pic.twitter.com/e2ARZGhmcm — Motorola UK (@motorolaUK) March 27, 2026

Moto Razr Fold was previewed at the MWC 2026 last month. During the unveiling, Motorola confirmed that the device will soon be available in select markets across Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. In the UK, it is priced at EUR 1,999 EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,200) bundled with the Moto Pen Ultra. It is launched in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White shades.

Motorola Razr Fold Specifications

Moto Razr Fold has a 6.6-inch LTPO pOLED cover display and an 8.1-inch inner LTPO pOLED display. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset under the hood alongside up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. It has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYTIA main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto Razr Fold has a 32-megapixel camera on the cover screen and a 20-megapixel shooter on the inner display. It has an IP49-rated build for dust and water resistance. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging and 50W wireless charging.

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