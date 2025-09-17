Apple introduced the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air in India and the global markets on September 9. The phones have been available for pre-order since September 12 and are reportedly breaking records in several markets, with select configurations now out of stock. Retailers in India have now announced their pre-order offers on the iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air. Customers will be able to take advantage of bank-related discounts and no-cost EMI offers at Croma, Ingram Micro India, and Vijay Sales.

iPhone 17 Series Offers at Croma

Croma is offering an instant discount of Rs. 6,000 on iPhone 17 series purchases. Customers can also avail a no-cost EMI option for six months if they do not wish to pay the full price of the handsets upfront.

These offers are valid across Croma's online store and more than 500 retail outlets in India.

iPhone 17 Series Offers at Ingram Micro India

Customers purchasing the vanilla iPhone 17 through Ingram Micro India can avail of an instant cashback of Rs. 6,000, along with a six-month no-cost EMI plan. Meanwhile, the distributor has announced a cashback of Rs. 4,000 with a six-month no-cost EMI offer on iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Max, and iPhone Air.

Apart from this, iPhone 17 series buyers can extend their no-cost EMI offers to up to 24 months. There is also an additional exchange bonus of up to Rs. 7,000. However, do note that the exchange amount will vary based on the model and condition of your existing handset.

Ingram Micro India is also extending its ‘iPhone for Life' programme to the latest iPhone 17 lineup. Under this initiative, ICICI Bank Credit Card holders can pay 75 percent of the value of the device in instalments over 24 months, while the remaining 25 percent can be settled at the end of the term. Alternatively, they can also opt for a 25 percent assured buyback.

In addition ot the iPhone 17 series, the distributor has also announced the following offers on the new Apple Watch lineup and AirPods Pro (3rd Generation).

iPhone 17 Series Offers at Reliance Digital

Reliance Digital has announced that customers can expect bank offers, cashback options, and assured pre-order fulfilment for orders placed both offline and online.

iPhone 17 Series Offers at Vijay Sales

Vijay Sales is offering an instant discount of Rs. 6,000 on the base model of the iPhone 17. Meanwhile, there is also a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the top-end 2TB configuration of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apart from this, SBI Card holders can avail of a Rs. 4,000 discount on the new iPhone Air.