Technology News
English Edition

OnePlus Says India Operations ‘Normal’ Amid Claims of Internal Dismantling

OnePlus is said to have seen a sustained decline in smartphone shipments, particularly in key markets like India and China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 January 2026 10:16 IST
OnePlus Says India Operations ‘Normal’ Amid Claims of Internal Dismantling

OnePlus 15 (pictured) was launched as the company's latest flagship phone in November

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • OnePlus India denied reports claiming the brand is being dismantled
  • Report claims OnePlus faced declining shipments in India and China
  • Several launches like OnePlus Open 2 were reportedly cancelled
Advertisement

OnePlus India has reportedly issued a statement after a report surfaced claiming that the company was being dismantled. The clarification comes amid growing speculation around OnePlus' global future, as it was reportedly facing a significant internal collapse within Oppo, its parent company's broader ecosystem. The company is said to have either scaled back or cancelled several planned launches, including the highly anticipated foldable OnePlus Open 2 and the sub-flagship OnePlus 15s.

Claims of OnePlus Being Dismantled

The reassurance from OnePlus India comes after an Android Headlines report alleged that the brand is effectively being wound down internally. The company is said to have seen a sustained decline in global smartphone shipments, particularly in key markets like India and China, which account for about 74 percent of OnePlus' total shipments.

Internal pressure related to the shrinking market share in key regions and reduced influence has reportedly led to concerns that OnePlus could witness significant internal restructuring. The report also mentions that the companymight even be absorbed deeper into Oppo's larger organisational and product framework.

Despite Oppo reportedly injecting $14 billion (roughly Rs. 1.2 lakh crore) in 2022 and opening up its retail stores and service network, OnePlus is reported to have seen a significant decline. Recent reports suggest that the company has either scaled back or cancelled significant launches in its product roadmap, as part of the broader cost-cutting and consolidation efforts.

The most notable example is the OnePlus Open 2, which was rumoured to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus Open, which debuted in 2023. However, the book-style foldable appears to have been cancelled. The rumoured OnePlus 15s has a similar story, too.

For now, there is no official confirmation from OnePlus about any brand shutdown or wind-down plan. In a statement to Android Authority, the company's India team stated that its business operations in the country continue to run as “normal”.

If this move takes place, it would be the second brand under BBK Holdings' portfolio to be absorbed by Oppo. The China-based tech company recently announced that Realme is becoming an Oppo sub-brand as the business restructuring takes place. At the time, it was noted that Oppo would remain the main brand, while Realme and OnePlus would operate under its umbrella, with their own respective heads.

But will this still hold true after the reported dismantling of OnePlus? This remains to be seen.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus India, OnePlus Open 2, OnePlus 15s, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways, Tipster Claims

Related Stories

OnePlus Says India Operations ‘Normal’ Amid Claims of Internal Dismantling
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Says India Operations 'Normal' Amid Claims of Internal Collapse
  2. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Might Launch in India With These Storage Options
  3. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Charging Details Revealed; Pre-Orders Open in China
  4. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  5. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Full Specifications Ahead of Launch
  6. SpaceX Adds 29 More Starlink Satellites in Rapid Falcon 9 Launch From Florida
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  8. Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Everyting About Cast, Plot, and Mo
  9. Moto G67, Moto G77 Specifications Leaked; Could Launch Soon
  10. Vivo X200T With Zeiss Cameras to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G67, Moto G77 Chipset, Memory and Camera Specifications Leaked, Could Launch Soon
  2. Redmi Turbo 5 Max Charging Details Revealed as Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of China Launch
  3. OnePlus Says India Operations ‘Normal’ Amid Claims of Internal Dismantling
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways, Tipster Claims
  5. Scientists Find Clue to High-Temperature Superconductivity in Quantum Materials
  6. New Dark Matter Simulation Could Change How Galaxies Are Thought to Evolve
  7. SpaceX Adds 29 More Starlink Satellites in Rapid Falcon 9 Launch From Florida
  8. Sony to Cede Control of Bravia TVs to China’s TCL Electronics
  9. Adobe Premiere Integrated With AI-Powered Firefly Platform; New After Effects Features Rolling Out
  10. Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »