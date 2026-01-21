OnePlus India has reportedly issued a statement after a report surfaced claiming that the company was being dismantled. The clarification comes amid growing speculation around OnePlus' global future, as it was reportedly facing a significant internal collapse within Oppo, its parent company's broader ecosystem. The company is said to have either scaled back or cancelled several planned launches, including the highly anticipated foldable OnePlus Open 2 and the sub-flagship OnePlus 15s.

Claims of OnePlus Being Dismantled

The reassurance from OnePlus India comes after an Android Headlines report alleged that the brand is effectively being wound down internally. The company is said to have seen a sustained decline in global smartphone shipments, particularly in key markets like India and China, which account for about 74 percent of OnePlus' total shipments.

Internal pressure related to the shrinking market share in key regions and reduced influence has reportedly led to concerns that OnePlus could witness significant internal restructuring. The report also mentions that the companymight even be absorbed deeper into Oppo's larger organisational and product framework.

Despite Oppo reportedly injecting $14 billion (roughly Rs. 1.2 lakh crore) in 2022 and opening up its retail stores and service network, OnePlus is reported to have seen a significant decline. Recent reports suggest that the company has either scaled back or cancelled significant launches in its product roadmap, as part of the broader cost-cutting and consolidation efforts.

The most notable example is the OnePlus Open 2, which was rumoured to arrive as the successor to the OnePlus Open, which debuted in 2023. However, the book-style foldable appears to have been cancelled. The rumoured OnePlus 15s has a similar story, too.

For now, there is no official confirmation from OnePlus about any brand shutdown or wind-down plan. In a statement to Android Authority, the company's India team stated that its business operations in the country continue to run as “normal”.

If this move takes place, it would be the second brand under BBK Holdings' portfolio to be absorbed by Oppo. The China-based tech company recently announced that Realme is becoming an Oppo sub-brand as the business restructuring takes place. At the time, it was noted that Oppo would remain the main brand, while Realme and OnePlus would operate under its umbrella, with their own respective heads.

But will this still hold true after the reported dismantling of OnePlus? This remains to be seen.