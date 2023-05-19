Motorola Edge 40 is all set to go official in India on May 23. Just days ahead of the official debut, the price of the smartphone has been revealed via Flipkart listing. The Motorola Edge 40 is teased to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It is confirmed to be available in three distinct colour options with a 3D curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and is backed by a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W TurboPower charging. The Motorola Edge 40 was unveiled initially in Europe.

Motorola Edge 40 price in India

Ahead of the scheduled launch on May 23, Flipkart has added a banner on its website teasing price details of the Motorola Edge 40. As per the listing, the handset will be priced at Rs. 27,999 in the country with pre-orders starting on May 23. There will be no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,000 per month. Further, the listing suggests an exchange offer of up to Rs. 2,000. However, the price of the Motorola Edge 40 is not currently listed on the e-commerce website.

Flipkart's banner of the Motorola Edge 40 was first spotted by a Twitter user named Karan Mistry (@karanmystery). However, Gadgets360 was able to independently verify the listing. Unfortunately, the listing is no longer showed the price and sale details at the time of writing.

To recall, the Motorola Edge 40 was launched in Europe earlier this month with a price tag of EUR 599.99 (roughly Rs. 54,000) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration.

Like the model launched in Europe, the Indian variant of Motorola Edge 40 is also teased to pack MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC under the hood. It is confirmed to be available in Nebula Green, Eclipse Black, and Lunar Blue colour options. It is claimed to be the slimmest 5G phone with an IP68-rated build.

The Motorola Edge 40 will have a 3D curved display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. It is teased to pack 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 of storage. A dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera, dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos sound, and 32-megapixel front camera sensor are some of its other specifications. It is confirmed to house a 4,400mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.