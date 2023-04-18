Technology News

Motorola Razr Pro, Razr Lite Launch Timeline, Specifications Leaked: Report

Motorola Razr Pro and Razr Lite will reportedly launch in Madrid on June 1.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 18 April 2023 15:46 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr Pro will succeed Motorola Razr 2022 (pictured)

  • Motorola Razr Lite will be an affordable model of this series
  • The smartphone will have a small outer display
  • Motorola Razr Pro is tipped have a massive outer display

Motorola will reportedly unveil its next foldable smartphone series soon. While the company has not revealed anything yet, the expected name of the smartphone as well as its specifications have already been in news. It was previously reported that Motorola will launch its new foldable smartphone with the Razr+ name. However, a new report says that the company will launch two smartphones in this series, dubbed Razr Pro and Razr Lite. The expected launch timeline of the smartphones has also been leaked.

According to a report by Android Authority citing tipster Max Jambor, Motorola will launch two new foldable smartphones in its Razr series, i.e., Razr Pro and Razr Lite. Here, the Razr Lite is supposed to be an affordable version. The tipster has also leaked the expected launch timeline of the purported phones. He has tweeted that the Motorola Razr Pro and Motorola Razr Lite will debut in Madrid, Spain, on June 1. He has also confirmed to the portal that the phone will debut in New York City on the same date.

Additionally, the report also suggests the expected specifications of the phone. The affordable Razr Lite is speculated to feature a small outer display, a dual-camera setup next to the cover display, and an LED flash. The inner display of the phone is likely to have a hole-punch cutout at the top, housing the front camera.

The expensive model, i.e., Razr Pro, previously called as Razr Plus, is tipped to come with a massive outer display, covering nearly half of the rear panel.

The smartphone was recently spotted on the CQC and TDRA listing revealing its battery capacity and charging speed. The smartphone carried the model number XT2321-3 on both websites. The smartphone could feature a 2.7-inch cover display backed by a 2,850mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The upcoming smartphone will succeed Moto Razr 2022 and is tipped to come with a bigger battery than its predecessor. 

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr Pro 2023, Motorola Razr Lite
Himani Jha
