Motorola will reportedly unveil its next foldable smartphone series soon. While the company has not revealed anything yet, the expected name of the smartphone as well as its specifications have already been in news. It was previously reported that Motorola will launch its new foldable smartphone with the Razr+ name. However, a new report says that the company will launch two smartphones in this series, dubbed Razr Pro and Razr Lite. The expected launch timeline of the smartphones has also been leaked.

According to a report by Android Authority citing tipster Max Jambor, Motorola will launch two new foldable smartphones in its Razr series, i.e., Razr Pro and Razr Lite. Here, the Razr Lite is supposed to be an affordable version. The tipster has also leaked the expected launch timeline of the purported phones. He has tweeted that the Motorola Razr Pro and Motorola Razr Lite will debut in Madrid, Spain, on June 1. He has also confirmed to the portal that the phone will debut in New York City on the same date.

Additionally, the report also suggests the expected specifications of the phone. The affordable Razr Lite is speculated to feature a small outer display, a dual-camera setup next to the cover display, and an LED flash. The inner display of the phone is likely to have a hole-punch cutout at the top, housing the front camera.

The expensive model, i.e., Razr Pro, previously called as Razr Plus, is tipped to come with a massive outer display, covering nearly half of the rear panel.

The smartphone was recently spotted on the CQC and TDRA listing revealing its battery capacity and charging speed. The smartphone carried the model number XT2321-3 on both websites. The smartphone could feature a 2.7-inch cover display backed by a 2,850mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The upcoming smartphone will succeed Moto Razr 2022 and is tipped to come with a bigger battery than its predecessor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.