Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is expected to launch in the global market soon. The clamshell foldable smartphone, expected to succeed the Moto Razr 2022, has also been previously reported to debut with Moto Razr+ and Moto Razr 2023 monikers. The handset is also expected to launch in India soon since it was spotted having cleared the BIS certification. A recent report showed leaked images of the upcoming handset. Now, another report has surfaced that has leaked unreleased promotional photos showing the phone design from various angles along with the colour options.

As seen in promotional images leaked by TheTechOutlook, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra seems to have perfectly aligning top and bottom edges. The clamshell foldable will reportedly be a lightweight, sleek handset with spill and splash resistance, according to the report.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to launch in three colour variants - Glacier Blue (blue), Infinite Black (black), and Viva Magenta (red), the last of which is expected to offer a leather finish whereas the others are tipped to come with a metallic body.

On the back, the phone is seen sporting two separate circular camera rings aligned horizontally, along with an LED flash on the cover display, which is reported to be bigger than its predecessors and competitors. The camera unit on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to include a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor with a macro feature. Users will also be able take selfies using the ultrawide lens when the handset is clamped shut, according to the report.

Furthermore, the camera is said to support Quad Pixel technology and include an Image Signal Processor (ISP), which boosts light sensitivity and takes noise-free and clear photographs in low-light conditions, as per the report. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is also said to offer motion blurs and light trails feature using both cameras, that the users will be able to achieve with long exposure. The camera shutter can reportedly be kept open for up to 32 seconds.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will come with a 3.6-inch p-OLED outer display that'll support a full-size keyboard, according to this new report. This is bigger than the previously reported 3.5-inch screen. The inner display is expected to use a 6.9-inch p-OLED screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz, and also support HDR10+ and DCI-P3 colour gamut.

With curved edges, the Motorola foldable will likely feature thick bezels and hinges that will prevent marks and creases, according to the report. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to support stereo speakers with Motorola Spatial Sound and Dolby Atmos.

Expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to run Android 13 out-of-the-box with My UX 5 on top. It is also tipped to pack a 3,640mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support.

