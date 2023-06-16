Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Will Both Launch in India; Launch Date to Be Revealed on June 22

Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Will Both Launch in India; Launch Date to Be Revealed on June 22

Motorola India sets “product specifications reveal” for June 22.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023 13:26 IST
Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Will Both Launch in India; Launch Date to Be Revealed on June 22

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will have a larger outer display compared to the lower priced Razr 40

Highlights
  • Motorola is yet to reveal launch date for its upcoming foldables in India
  • The Razr 40 Ultra has Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Motorola Razr 40 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC

After numerous teasers, Motorola has finally set a timeline for the launch of its Razr 40 series of foldables in India. The company only recently revealed that it would sell its soon to be launched Razr 40 Ultra foldable on Amazon. And now its product page on Amazon now confirms that it will showcase a “full product specifications reveal” on June 22, which is when it will also confirm its launch date in India. Meanwhile, the company has also listed both the Razr 40 Ultra and the more affordable Razr 40 foldables on its India website.

As per the official Motorola India website, both Razr 40 series foldables will be launched in India. This would include the high-end Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (also known as the Razr Plus) and the more affordable Motorola Razr 40 (also known as the Razr) models. It isn't clear whether both will be launched at the same time. This is more so as Motorola so far has only been advertising and promoting its high-end Razr 40 Ultra foldable in India, with no sign of the Razr 40, apart from the listing on the website.

Meanwhile, a recent leak had also revealed that only the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra had passed the BIS certification in India.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 were launched in China on June 1. At the same time the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 were also unveiled in the US as the Razr Plus and 2023 Razr. While the phones have received different names for different markets, their specifications remain the same.

Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra was launched in China with price tags starting from CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000). The phone has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh and a 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera and 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel camera in charge of selfies embedded into the inner foldable display. The handset is backed by a 3,800mAh battery and is IP52 dust and water resistant.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 is available in China from CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) and also has 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED screen, but with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its cover screen is a lot smaller than the high-end model, measuring just 1.5-inches across. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and has two rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. A 32-megapixel camera embedded into the inner display is in charge of selfies. The phone houses a larger 4,200mAh battery and is also IP52 water and dust resistant.

What are some of the most exciting games to look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Launch in India, Motorola Razr 40 Launch in India, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications, Motorola Razr 40 Specifications
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Micron Said to Make $1 Billion Investment in India Chip Packaging Plant

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Will Both Launch in India; Launch Date to Be Revealed on June 22
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  2. iQoo 11S First Look Teaser Shows an iQoo 11-Inspired Design: See Here
  3. Both Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Will Come to India: All Details
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch: Check Here
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  6. How Apple's New Patent Could Help It Build a Scratch Resistant iPhone
  7. Redmi 12 With Up to 37 Hours of Battery Life Goes Official: See Price
  8. Realme Narzo 60 5G Spotted on Geekbench; Specifications Listed
  9. Realme GT Neo 5 Pro Tipped to Launch in Two Fast Charging Variants
  10. Meta Chief Scientist Says ChatGPT-Like AI Technology a Dead End
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Ally With AMD Z1 Series Chip to Go on Sale in India on July 7: Details
  2. Publisher Gannett to Include Generative AI in Its System; May be More Efficient
  3. iOS 17 Offers a 72-Hour Window to Reset Your Passcode When You Forget It: Details
  4. Valorant Team Deathmatch Mode Is Coming June 27 in Episode 7 Update: Details
  5. Binance Said to Be Under Investigation in France for Illegal Canvassing, Money Laundering
  6. Binance to Leave Netherlands After Failing to Meet Registration Requirements
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Charging Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  8. Sony WF-1000XM5 TWS Earphones Tipped to Feature 8.4mm Dynamic Driver X: All Details
  9. Barbie Could Dominate in Early Box Office Standings Against Bout With Oppenheimer: Report
  10. Electronic Governance Could be Finetuned if India Accelerates Blockchain R&D: ZebPay’s Anuj Garg
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.