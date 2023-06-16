After numerous teasers, Motorola has finally set a timeline for the launch of its Razr 40 series of foldables in India. The company only recently revealed that it would sell its soon to be launched Razr 40 Ultra foldable on Amazon. And now its product page on Amazon now confirms that it will showcase a “full product specifications reveal” on June 22, which is when it will also confirm its launch date in India. Meanwhile, the company has also listed both the Razr 40 Ultra and the more affordable Razr 40 foldables on its India website.

As per the official Motorola India website, both Razr 40 series foldables will be launched in India. This would include the high-end Motorola Razr 40 Ultra (also known as the Razr Plus) and the more affordable Motorola Razr 40 (also known as the Razr) models. It isn't clear whether both will be launched at the same time. This is more so as Motorola so far has only been advertising and promoting its high-end Razr 40 Ultra foldable in India, with no sign of the Razr 40, apart from the listing on the website.

Meanwhile, a recent leak had also revealed that only the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra had passed the BIS certification in India.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 were launched in China on June 1. At the same time the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 were also unveiled in the US as the Razr Plus and 2023 Razr. While the phones have received different names for different markets, their specifications remain the same.

Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra was launched in China with price tags starting from CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 66,000). The phone has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with a 165Hz refresh and a 3.6-inch pOLED cover screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera and 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel camera in charge of selfies embedded into the inner foldable display. The handset is backed by a 3,800mAh battery and is IP52 dust and water resistant.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 is available in China from CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) and also has 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED screen, but with a 144Hz refresh rate. Its cover screen is a lot smaller than the high-end model, measuring just 1.5-inches across. The phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC and has two rear cameras including a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. A 32-megapixel camera embedded into the inner display is in charge of selfies. The phone houses a larger 4,200mAh battery and is also IP52 water and dust resistant.

