Motorola Razr 60 is reportedly making its way to the market soon. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by Motorola, but ahead of it, renders and key specifications including colour options of the phone have been leaked online. The Motorola Razr 50 successor is said to come in three colourways with a 6.7-inch inner display. The Motorola Razr 60 could be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 60 Design (Leaked)

Xpertpick has shared alleged renders and specifications of the Motorola Razr 60. The upcoming clamshell foldable smartphone is said to come in Pantone gibraltar sea (blue), Pantone lightest sky (cream), and Spring bud (green) colourways. The overall design of the phone resembles last year's Motorola Razr 50 with a hole-punch cutout on the main display and dual outward-facing cameras on the cover screen. The back panel seems to have a leather finish and the Razr branding is placed at the bottom.

Alleged Motorola Razr 60

Photo Credit: Xpertpick

Motorola Razr 60 Specifications (Leaked)

The Motorola Razr 60 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch Pantone-validated pOLED HDR10 inner display. The predecessor, for comparison, came with a 6.9-inch internal screen. The upcoming model will reportedly run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7400X chipset alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The existing model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC under the hood.

Like the Razr 50, the upcoming model is tipped to carry a dual camera unit. The camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom. It could get a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well. The Motorola Razr 60 is said to offer an IP48-rated build. The last year's model has an IPX8-rated build.

Motorola is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery on the Razr 60 with 30W fast charging support. This would be an upgrade over Razr 50's 4,200mAh battery. It could ship with Moto AI features and is said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Motorola Razr 50 was launched in India in September last year with a price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the sole 8GB RAM 256GB storage model.