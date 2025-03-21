Technology News
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra New Design Leak Reveals Wooden Colour Variant

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 March 2025 16:37 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra New Design Leak Reveals Wooden Colour Variant

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in July 2024 in India

Highlights
  • Motorola is yet to announce the launch date of Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
  • It could be unveiled as Motorola Razr+ 2025 in North America
  • It could get a 4,000mAh battery
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is said to be in the works as the latest entrant in the company's Razr series. While we haven't heard much about its possible launch date, recent leaked renders gave us our first look at the foldable handset in green and red colours. Now, a new leak suggests a wood texture design for the yet-to-be-announced Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. The upcoming phone will arrive as a successor to last year's Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It is expected to run the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and feature a 6.9-inch internal display.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Design Leaked Again

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the render of the unannounced Motorola Razr 60 Ultra on X through a GIF. The post shows the phone in a wooden finish. However, the materials used for the panel aren't known yet. The leak suggests an almost identical design to that of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra's Nordic Wood colour variant.

evleaks motorola 60 ultra razr wood Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

 

Besides the new wooden shade, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra looks quite similar to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra at first glance. It is shown with a hole punch design on the main inner display, thin bezels, and dual outward-facing cameras. Previous leaks have also suggested a green and red colour option for the phone.

Motorola is yet to announce the launch date of the Razr 60 Ultra. As new leaks about the phone are popping up on the Web, an official launch might not be too far away. It could be unveiled as Motorola Razr+ 2025 in North America.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC alongside 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. It could get a 6.9-inch folding screen and a 4,000mAh battery. It is likely to bring upgrades over the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which was launched in July last year in India with a price tag of Rs. 99,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. 

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good one-handed usability
  • Best in class cover display
  • Quality cameras
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Bad
  • Gets hot when shooting video
Read detailed Motorola Razr 50 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra New Design Leak Reveals Wooden Colour Variant
