Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is said to be in the works as the latest entrant in the company's Razr series. While we haven't heard much about its possible launch date, recent leaked renders gave us our first look at the foldable handset in green and red colours. Now, a new leak suggests a wood texture design for the yet-to-be-announced Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. The upcoming phone will arrive as a successor to last year's Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It is expected to run the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and feature a 6.9-inch internal display.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Design Leaked Again

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the render of the unannounced Motorola Razr 60 Ultra on X through a GIF. The post shows the phone in a wooden finish. However, the materials used for the panel aren't known yet. The leak suggests an almost identical design to that of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra's Nordic Wood colour variant.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Besides the new wooden shade, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra looks quite similar to the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra at first glance. It is shown with a hole punch design on the main inner display, thin bezels, and dual outward-facing cameras. Previous leaks have also suggested a green and red colour option for the phone.

Motorola is yet to announce the launch date of the Razr 60 Ultra. As new leaks about the phone are popping up on the Web, an official launch might not be too far away. It could be unveiled as Motorola Razr+ 2025 in North America.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC alongside 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. It could get a 6.9-inch folding screen and a 4,000mAh battery. It is likely to bring upgrades over the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which was launched in July last year in India with a price tag of Rs. 99,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.