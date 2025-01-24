Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in India last year, and the company's clamshell-style foldable phone is currently available for purchase at its lowest price to date, as part of an ongoing sales promotion ahead of Republic Day. The foldable was originally priced at Rs. 99,999 and was previously available for around Rs. 79,999, before the latest price drop. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. It has a 50-megapixel dual outer camera setup, and a 32-megapixel inner camera.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Price in India Temporarily Dropped Ahead of Republic Day

Customers can purchase the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra at a discounted price of Rs. 69,999 via Reliance Digital stores, as part of the retail giant's Reliance Digital India sale that ends on January 26. The handset comes with Moto Buds+, which are typically available for around Rs. 6,999, at no additional cost. It is sold in Midnight Blue, Spring Green and Peach Fuzz colourways.

As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can also use ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Bobcard, and Federal Bank cards to avail of a Rs. 2,500 discount. This brings the effective price of the handset down to Rs. 67,499.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Specifications

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra was launched in India in July 2024, with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset along with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,640 pixels) LTPO pOLED inner display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, as well as a 4-inch cover display that has a (1,080×1,272 pixels) LTPO pOLED panel, with up to 165Hz refresh rate.

You get a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a second 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom — these are located on the outside of the foldable. There's also a 32-megapixel camera on the inside, that is visible when it is unfolded.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra offers support for 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC connectivity, and the handset s equipped with a USB Type-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging. The smartphone also has an IPX8 rating for water resistance.