Motorola is set to host a launch event on April 24, and the company has revealed that it will unveil a new smartphone alongside a clamshell-style foldable handset. Ahead of the launch event, details about the purported Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Motorola Edge 60 Pro have surfaced online. The price and key features of the anticipated handsets have been spotted on a retailer's website. We can expect both phones to be officially introduced soon and they are expected to succeed the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Pro, which were launched by the company in 2024.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Price (Expected)

The upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is listed on Media Markt at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,26,100) for the 16GB + 512GB option. On the site, it appears in Mountain Trail and Scarb shades. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is supposedly priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 58,100) for the 12GB + 512GB configuration. It is listed in Dazzling Blue and Shadow colourways on the website.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Features (Expected)

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. Both handsets are expected to run on Android 15 with Motorola's Hello UI running on top. They are expected to get three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

The listing reveals that the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will sport a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with a 165Hz refresh rate support, and a 4-inch AMOLED cover panel. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will likely feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may carry two 50-megapixel rear camera sensors alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Edge 60 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset may feature a 60-megapixel front camera sensor.

Motorola is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery in the Razr 60 Ultra with support for 68W wired fast charging. When unfolded, the phone may measure 74×171.5×7.19mm in size and will likely weigh 199g. The handset will likely ship with a protective case with a ring holder, as well as a two-year warranty. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro, on the other hand, could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.