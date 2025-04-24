Technology News
English Edition
  Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Pricing and Key Specifications Leaked via Online Retailer Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Pricing and Key Specifications Leaked via Online Retailer Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 Pro are expected to ship with Android 15-based Hello UI.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2025 11:10 IST
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Pricing and Key Specifications Leaked via Online Retailer Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Media Markt

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Edge 60 Pro support up to 512GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may sport a 4-inch AMOLED cover sceen
  • The handset could have two 50-megapixel rear cameras
  • The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will likely have a 60-megapixel selfie shooter
Motorola is set to host a launch event on April 24, and the company has revealed that it will unveil a new smartphone alongside a clamshell-style foldable handset. Ahead of the launch event, details about the purported Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Motorola Edge 60 Pro have surfaced online. The price and key features of the anticipated handsets have been spotted on a retailer's website. We can expect both phones to be officially introduced soon and they are expected to succeed the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Edge 50 Pro, which were launched by the company in 2024.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Price (Expected)

The upcoming Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is listed on Media Markt at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,26,100) for the 16GB + 512GB option. On the site, it appears in Mountain Trail and Scarb shades. Meanwhile, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is supposedly priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs. 58,100) for the 12GB + 512GB configuration. It is listed in Dazzling Blue and Shadow colourways on the website.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Features (Expected)

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro may feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM. Both handsets are expected to run on Android 15 with Motorola's Hello UI running on top. They are expected to get three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

The listing reveals that the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will sport a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with a 165Hz refresh rate support, and a 4-inch AMOLED cover panel. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will likely feature a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra may carry two 50-megapixel rear camera sensors alongside a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The Edge 60 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to get a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The handset may feature a 60-megapixel front camera sensor.

Motorola is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery in the Razr 60 Ultra with support for 68W wired fast charging. When unfolded, the phone may measure 74×171.5×7.19mm in size and will likely weigh 199g. The handset will likely ship with a protective case with a ring holder, as well as a two-year warranty. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro, on the other hand, could be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Price, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price, Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Features, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Features, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2025) With Intel Raptor Lake H or AMD HawkPoint Processor Launched in India

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 Pro Pricing and Key Specifications Leaked via Online Retailer Ahead of Anticipated Launch
