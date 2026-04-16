Motorola Razr Fold, the first book-style foldable smartphone by Motorola, will soon hit stores across global markets. The company has opened pre-orders for the phone across the UK and Europe. Although Motorola has not confirmed an exact launch date and price, the pre-order listings suggest its possible launch timeline and price details. The Motorola Razr Fold features an 8.1-inch inner LTPO pOLED display. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging and 50W wireless charging.

As per the company's UK website, pre-orders for the Motorola Razr Fold will be accepted until May 3, and the shipments will start on May 6, which is now speculated to coincide with the official release.

Motorola has listed the Motorola Razr Fold for EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 2,27,500) for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. As a launch offer, the company is offering the handset for a discounted price of GBK 1,579 (roughly Rs. 1,99,600) with a discount of GBP 220 (roughly Rs. 27,000). It is available in Pantone Lily White and Pantone Blackened Blue colours.

The handset is also expected to ship with the Moto Pen Ultra accessory. Buyers will get the Moto Watch and the Moto Buds Loop earphones complementarily as part of the pre-order benefits. In other European markets, the handset is listed for EUR 1,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,000), but early buyers can get it for EUR 1,749,99 (roughly Rs. 1,92,000).

Motorola Razr Fold Key Specifications

Motorola previewed the Razr Fold during the MWC 2026 last month. It runs on Android 16-based My UX and has a 6.6-inch LTPO pOLED cover display. The book-style foldable has an 8.1-inch inner LTPO pOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging and 50W wireless charging.

For optics, the Motorola Razr Fold has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony LYTIA main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It boasts a 32-megapixel camera on the cover screen and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera on the inner display.