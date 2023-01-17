Technology News
Netflix App for iPhone Gets a Refreshed User Interface With Added Animations and Haptics: All Details

The latest Netflix app update on iPhones introduces a new billboard layout.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 January 2023 14:23 IST


The Netflix app for iPhones just got a big update

Highlights
  • Users will need to update the app to the latest version via the App Sto
  • The new interface offers wallpaper gradients with smooth card transitions
  • The update is currently not available for Android smartphones

Netflix has released a revamped interface for its iPhone app via an update. The new update, which started development in 2022, brings a refreshed look to the app's interface, with new animations and transitions, making it all appear fluid. The update also brings a card-like interface with matching backgrounds that Netflix refers to as the “billboard layout”. Users wanting to check out the new interface will have to update to the latest version (15.14.0) of the Netflix app via the App Store.

While the update was made available on the App Store, a former Netflix UI designer Janum Trivedi explained what's changed in a series of tweets. The update basically adds a new featured card front and centre which is used to promote a movie or a show. The large card sits on a colour-matched background which picks colours on the fly, based on the cover artwork. The card also has a parallax effect which uses the iPhone's accelerometer when a user twists the phone by a couple of degrees in any angle. On the top left sits a new filter with rounded, pill-shaped buttons which makes it easier to filter content by categories. The categories drop-down menu also has a colour-matched background to it. There are plenty of new animations and transitions added to the app's interface with cards floating in and out of place and transitions and animations for the profile selector as well.

As per Trivedi's tweets, the UI team has been working on this update since 2022. There are no details about whether this revamped interface will make it to Android smartphones yet. While 9to5Mac has mentioned about a similar interface arriving on the Apple TV as well, the source tweet has been deleted.

In recent news, Netflix announced that it has acquired the streaming rights for 18 new tamil-language films. The acquisition takes place as the streaming service focuses on regional-language content on its app. The movies will be made available on the app post their theatrical releases. The films will be made available in multiple languages with dubbing and subtitling handled by Netflix.

Comments

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More

