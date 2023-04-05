Nothing has started rolling out an update for Nothing Ear Stick TWS earphones that were launched last year in October. The latest update for the earbuds brings audio and battery improvements. The update has extended the talk time by approximately 40 minutes on a single charge. Earlier, it was said to offer up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. Also, the update has brought significant improvements to the Nothing X app's “More Bass” option for the Ear Stick. The earbuds come with 12.6mm dynamic drivers.

Nothing is rolling out a new firmware update version 1.0.1.76 for the Nothing Ear Stick bringing in several improvements. This update comes with extended call battery life as well as improved bass for the Nothing X app's “More Bass” option. Additionally, the update also improves Bluetooth connectivity.

Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the update rollout for the Ear Stick. The new update is 1.59MB in size and adds an extra 40 minutes to call battery life, brings more powerful bass, and optimises Bluetooth stability for a better connection.

In the update notes, Nothing also mentions that both earbuds should have at least 30 percent battery and must be placed inside the case, which should remain open for the duration of the update.

The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds were launched last year in October 2022. They come with a unique design as compared to other earbuds, especially the case. The Nothing Ear Stick case has a twist-to-open design. The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds feature 12.6mm dynamic drivers and are equipped with “Clear Voice Technology.”

The earbuds are IP54-rated dust, water, and sweat resistance and have in-ear detection. They are claimed to offer up to seven hours of listening time and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge without the charging case. However, the call battery life is now said to get extended by 40 minutes following the firmware update. The case is said to provide up to 29 hours of listening time and up to 12 hours of talk time. The Nothing Ear Stick earbuds weigh 4.4g each.

Recently, Nothing also unveiled Nothing Ear 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, featuring 11.6mm custom drivers. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.3, while codec support includes LHDC 5.0, AAC, and SBC (Standard Bluetooth Codec). The TWS earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS devices via the Nothing X app. They also support Google Fast Pair for seamless connectivity with Android smartphones.

