Nothing Phone 2 Will Be Available for Offline Purchase in India via Nothing Drop Pop-Up Store

Nothing is setting up pop-up stores in different countries where users can buy Nothing Phone 2 from July 13 to July 15.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2023 16:48 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Will Be Available for Offline Purchase in India via Nothing Drop Pop-Up Store

Nothing Phone 2 will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 will be released via a virtual launch event on July 11
  • Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to be available in Grey and Black shades.
  • It will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 So

Nothing Phone 2 will be unveiled on July 11 in global markets including India. The London-based company has already announced that the Nothing Phone 2 will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart and pre-orders are currently live on the e-commerce website. Besides the online availability, Nothing is allowing users to buy Nothing Phone 2 in person via pop-up stores called Nothing Drops. Customers in India can purchase the latest handset and Nothing Ear 2 black colour variant through a pop-up store in Bengaluru.

The Carl Pei-led UK brand is setting up a pop-up store in Bengaluru where users can buy the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 and the latest Black colour variant of Nothing Ear 2 TWS earbuds. This is Nothing's first Nothing Drops location in India. The company is also offering perks for customers buying products in person and a chance to meet the team members. 

People can get their hands on the Nothing Phone 2 and Ear 2 black along with Nothing Ear Stick, Nothing Power 45W charger, and Nothing Phone 2 accessories at the Nothing Drops location in Bengaluru on July 14 at Lulu Mall, Gopalapura, Binnipete starting 6.30pm IST. However, this would be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Alongside Bengaluru, the Nothing Drops pop-up stores will also be available in cities including London, New York, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, and Kuala Lumpur from July 13 to July 15.

The Nothing Phone 2 will be unveiled via a virtual launch event on July 11 at 8:30pm IST. The event will be livestreamed via the company's website as well as the official YouTube channel. The handset will go on sale in India via Flipkart and it is already available for pre-order with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

Phone 2 is confirmed to be available in White and Grey shades. It is teased to feature 33 LED lighting zones and will run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset will pack a 4,700mAh battery.

As per a recent leak, the Nothing Phone 2 could be priced in India between Rs. 42,000 or Rs. 43,000.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing, Nothing Drops
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
China Unveils Its Own Open-Source Operating System for Computers to Rival Windows, MacOS
Flipkart to Distribute Axis Bank Personal Loans of Up to Rs. 5 Lakh Amid RBI Concerns on Unsecured Lending

