Nothing Phone 2 is scheduled to launch in India and global markets later today. The live event for the Nothing Phone 2 launch is scheduled to start in the evening. The company has already announced that the smartphone will be available for purchase in India via the e-commerce platform Flipkart and pre-orders are already live on the website. Users will also be able to purchase the Nothing Phone 2 in person via Nothing Drops pop-up stores in India in Bengaluru, according to the firm.

Nothing Phone 2 India launch livestream details

Nothing Phone 2 India launch will begin at 8.30pm IST today. The event will be livestreamed on the company's website as well as its official YouTube channel. You can also watch the livestream via the player embedded below.

Nothing Phone 2 price in India, availability (expected)

The company is yet to announce the official launch price of the Nothing Phone 2 in India. However, an earlier report suggests that the smartphone will debut in India at a starting price of Rs. 42,000 or Rs. 43,000. Another leak has suggested that the smartphone will launch in two storage configuration options. While the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant could be listed at EUR 729 (roughly Rs. 65,600), while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is said to be priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,500).

As revealed earlier, the Nothing Phone 2 will come in two colour variants — white and dark grey/ black. It can be pre-ordered via Flipkart with a refundable deposit of Rs. 2,000.

Nothing Phone 2 specifications (expected)

The second-generation Nothing Phone 2 is confirmed to be equipped by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The company has also clarified that it will sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display. The upcoming smartphone packs a 4,700mAh battery.

While other specifications of the smartphone haven't been revealed yet, leaks and reports suggest that the Nothing Phone 2 will be coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB onboard storage. It is speculated to run Android 13-based NothingOS 2.0.

The dual camera rear unit could is tipped to comprise a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX890 sensor, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Meanwhile, for selfies and video chats, the Nothing Phone 2 is said to sport a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

