Technology News

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp Reportedly Down for Thousands of Users During Global Outage

As many as 13,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, according to Downdetector.com.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 July 2023 07:41 IST
Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp Reportedly Down for Thousands of Users During Global Outage

Around 5,400 users faced outages on Facebook

Highlights
  • As many as 1,870 users faced outages on WhatsApp
  • The outage could have affected a larger number of users
  • Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from sources

Thousands of US users across Meta Platforms' social media offerings Instagram and Facebook, and messaging app WhatsApp reported outages on Monday, according to Downdetector.com.

As many as 13,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 5,400 and 1,870 users faced outages on Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users. Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters query on the outages.

Last month, Meta said services on its social media apps Facebook and Instagram were restored, after more than two hours of an outage that affected thousands of users.

At the time, nearly 20,000 users in total said they were having trouble accessing Facebook and Instagram and Meta's messaging service WhatsApp, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com. Issues with Meta's Ads Manager, the advertising tool that lets brands buy and create Facebook ads, were also resolved, the company said. However, the outage issues were not global. In India, Facebook and Instagram were working fine for most of the users.

In other news, Meta has recently rolled back a policy that was put in place to curb the spread of misinformation related to COVID-19 on Facebook and Instagram. Social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter came under immense pressure to tackle misinformation related to the pandemic, including false claims about vaccines, prompting them to take stringent measures.

The Facebook parent in July last year sought the opinion of its independent oversight board on changes to its current approach, given the improvement in authentic sources of information and general awareness around COVID.

© Thomson Reuters 2023 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, WhatsApp, Downdetector, Facebook, Instagram
Oppo Reno 10 Series Expected to Sell 83 Percent More Than Previous Series, Says Company Official

Related Stories

Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp Reportedly Down for Thousands of Users During Global Outage
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here Are the Phones Going on Sale This Weekend
  3. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Price Leaked; Here's How Much They Might Cost
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Live Images, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch: See Here
  5. Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Earbuds Debut in India at This Price: Check Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy M34 vs OnePlus Nord CE 3: Price, Specifications Compared
  7. Instagram's Threads App Races Past 100 Million User Mark in Under a Week
  8. Nothing's First Exclusive Service Centre to Open in India in This City
  9. Oppo Reno 10 5G First Impressions: Packs the Essentials
  10. Google Pixel 8 Price, Specifications Leaked: Here's How Much It May Cost
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp Reportedly Down for Thousands of Users During Global Outage
  3. Oppo Reno 10 Series Expected to Sell 83 Percent More Than Previous Series, Says Company Official
  4. Meta, OpenAI Sued by Comedian Over Alleged Copyright Infringement
  5. Chandrayaan-3: ISRO Secures Critical Components From Mumbai-Based Aerospace Firm
  6. Vedanta Assures Investors Are Lined Up as Foxconn Withdraws From $19 Billion Deal
  7. EU Announces New Data Transfer Pact With US, Faces Fresh Challenges
  8. Twitter Rival Threads Surpasses ChatGPT to Become Fastest-Growing Online App to Hit 100 Million
  9. Chandrayaan-3 Launch Will Make India Fourth Country to Land Spacecraft on Moon: MoS Jitendra Singh
  10. Foxconn Withdraws From $19.5 Billion Chip Joint Venture With Vedanta: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.