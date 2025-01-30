Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows Redesigned Camera Unit With Three Sensors

Nothing Phone 3a could be the first Nothing handset to boast three rear cameras.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 14:15 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows Redesigned Camera Unit With Three Sensors

Nothing Phone 2a has dual rear cameras

  • Nothing has scheduled a product announcement for March 4
  • Carl Pei-led brand could unveil the Nothing Phone 3a on March 4
  • The Glyph design remains hidden under the protective case of the phone
Nothing is all set for a new product release on March 4. While the company remains tight-lipped about the new devices, speculation is rife that the Carl Pei-led brand could unveil the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro during the event. As we wait for more official information, an alleged hands-on image has emerged online showcasing the Nothing Phone 3a's camera layout. While the design is largely the same as its predecessor, it suggests a significant camera upgrade.

Nothing Phone 3a Rear Design Leaked

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) posted an alleged hands-on render of the unannounced Nothing Phone 3a on X. The image shows the handset in a black shade and it appears to be covered in a hard case. The rear side of the phone is visible in the image with a horizontally aligned triple rear camera unit. This marks a noticeable shift from Nothing Phone 2a's dual rear camera module. The LED flash is placed above the module. The Glyph design remains hidden under the protective case.

phone 3a nothing sanju choudhary x Nothing Phone 3a

Hands-on image of the alleged Nothing Phone 3a
Photo Credit: X/ Sanju Choudhary

 

If this leak turns out to be true, the Nothing Phone 3a could be the first Nothing handset to boast three rear cameras.

As per past leaks, the Nothing Phone 3a could get a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and feature Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15. The camera setup of the phone is said to include a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. On the front, the handset may boast a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Nothing Phone 3a is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It could offer NFC connectivity.

Nothing has scheduled a product announcement on March 4 which falls during the week of MWC 2025. There's no confirmation yet that this announcement pertains to the Phone 3, Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro. The brand is expected to offer new teasers about the product launch in the intervening weeks.

