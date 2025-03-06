Nothing Phone 3a series was launched on March 4 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona comprising two models — Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the Phone 3a. Ahead of the commencement of its sales in India beginning March 11, Flipkart has announced a Guaranteed Exchange Value (GEV) programme which lets customers trade in their old smartphones for either the Nothing Phone 3a Pro or the Phone 3a and get the best value for their devices.

Guaranteed Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series

According to Flipkart, its GEV programme enables customers to get the maximum possible trade-in value for their existing smartphones while offering full exchange value without deductions based on various other factors such as device condition. The process of exchanging an old smartphone for the Nothing Phone 3a series remains the same. Buyers can log in to Flipkart, select the model they wish to purchase, and check the exchange value for their old device, which is then auto-applied.

However, while Flipkart personnel carry out evaluations of the phone to be exchanged at the time of delivery, it won't be the case with the GEV programme.

The company emphasises that the assured exchange value at the time of checkout will be the one customers will get, without any evaluations or deductions carried out at the time of delivery. To ensure a smoother exchange, the delivery personnel will run a diagnostics app to confirm the smartphone's make and model.

However, there is an eligibility criteria. Flipkart says the GEV programme is applicable on Android smartphones launched post 2020 and iPhone models introduced after 2018.

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Price in India

Nothing Phone 3a price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 26,999. The phone is also offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration although this model is only available in select markets outside India. It has been launched in three colourways — Black, Blue, and White.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro price begins at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Its 256GB storage variant is paired with 8GB and 12GB of RAM options, priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. The phone comes in Black and Grey shades.