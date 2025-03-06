Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Get Guaranteed Exchange Value Offer on Flipkart

Flipkart says the assured exchange value at the time of checkout will be the one customers will get, without any evaluations or deductions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2025 17:27 IST
Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Get Guaranteed Exchange Value Offer on Flipkart

Nothing Phone 3a Pro is the higher-end model in the company's lineup

Highlights
  • Flipkart's GEV offers a trade-in value without condition-based deductions
  • Buyers can exchange Android phones from 2020 and iOS devices from 2018
  • Nothing Phone 3a series' sale in India begins March 11
Nothing Phone 3a series was launched on March 4 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona comprising two models — Nothing Phone 3a Pro and the Phone 3a. Ahead of the commencement of its sales in India beginning March 11, Flipkart has announced a Guaranteed Exchange Value (GEV) programme which lets customers trade in their old smartphones for either the Nothing Phone 3a Pro or the Phone 3a and get the best value for their devices.

Guaranteed Exchange Value Programme for Nothing Phone 3a Series

According to Flipkart, its GEV programme enables customers to get the maximum possible trade-in value for their existing smartphones while offering full exchange value without deductions based on various other factors such as device condition. The process of exchanging an old smartphone for the Nothing Phone 3a series remains the same. Buyers can log in to Flipkart, select the model they wish to purchase, and check the exchange value for their old device, which is then auto-applied.

However, while Flipkart personnel carry out evaluations of the phone to be exchanged at the time of delivery, it won't be the case with the GEV programme.

The company emphasises that the assured exchange value at the time of checkout will be the one customers will get, without any evaluations or deductions carried out at the time of delivery. To ensure a smoother exchange, the delivery personnel will run a diagnostics app to confirm the smartphone's make and model.

However, there is an eligibility criteria. Flipkart says the GEV programme is applicable on Android smartphones launched post 2020 and iPhone models introduced after 2018.

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Price in India

Nothing Phone 3a price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 26,999. The phone is also offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration although this model is only available in select markets outside India. It has been launched in three colourways — Black, Blue, and White.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro price begins at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. Its 256GB storage variant is paired with 8GB and 12GB of RAM options, priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. The phone comes in Black and Grey shades.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

