Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and ship with Android 15-based NothingOS 3.1. They have IP64-rated builds and are equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear camera units. The Pro variant carries a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical and 6x in-sensor zoom support. The handsets come with an upgraded Glyph Interface which has 26 distinct customisable zones as well as new ringtones and notification sounds.

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Price in India, Colour Options

Nothing Phone 3a price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 24,999. In select markets outside India, the phone is offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration as well. It is offered in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in the country begins at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB options. It is available with 256GB storage as well, paired with RAM options of 8GB and 12GB, priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The phone comes in Black and Grey shades.

Notably, all the prices noted above are inclusive of bank offers. Customers can avail of an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange offer on the first day of the sale. The Nothing Phone 3a will go on sale in the country starting March 11 via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma and select retail stores, while the Pro variant will go on sale on March 15.

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Features, Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro sport 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED displays with 1,080x2,392 pixels resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1,000Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode, a 2,160Hz PWM frequency, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level and Panda Glass protection.

Nothing's Phone 3a series is equipped with the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. They run on Android 15 with NothingOS 3.1 skin on top. The phones are promised to get three years of OS upgrades as well as four years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro carries a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.56-inch primary rear sensor with an F/1.88 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and 2x in sensor zoom. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel Sony 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.55 aperture, OIS, EIS, 3x optical, 6x in-sensor and 60x digital zoom support alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Nothing Phone 3a, on the other hand, gets a triple rear camera unit with the similar ultrawide shooter alongside a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.57-inch main sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, OIS and EIS support as well as a 50-megapixel Sony 1/2.74-inch telephoto sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and support for EIS, 2x optical, 4x in-sensor and 30x digital zoom. The front camera of the handset has a 32-megapixel sensor.

The updated Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone 3a series handsets now supports 10 new ringtones and notification sounds. Other Glyph features include Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Volume Indicator, Glyph Composer, Glyph Torch, Glyph Progress and more.

Both Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro carry 5,000mAh batteries with 50W wired fast charging support. The phones are claimed to charge from one to 50 percent in 19 minutes and to 100 percent in 56 minutes. They are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors for security and have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options for the Nothing Phone 3a series phones include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC with Google Pay support and a USB Type-C port each. The Pro variant measures 163.52x77.50x8.39mm in size and weighs 211g. The vanilla model has a slightly slimmer 8.35mm profile and weighs 201g.