Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Price, Features

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Price, Features

Nothing Phone 3a series runs on Android 15 with NothingOS 3.1 skin on top.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 16:21 IST
Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 3a series phones have 50-megapixel main cameras

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a series phones support 50W wired fast charging
  • The handsets pack a 5,000mAh battery each
  • The Nothing Phone 3a Pro has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter
Advertisement

Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro were unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 in Barcelona. The phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and ship with Android 15-based NothingOS 3.1. They have IP64-rated builds and are equipped with 50-megapixel triple rear camera units. The Pro variant carries a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical and 6x in-sensor zoom support. The handsets come with an upgraded Glyph Interface which has 26 distinct customisable zones as well as new ringtones and notification sounds.

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Price in India, Colour Options

Nothing Phone 3a price in India starts at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 24,999. In select markets outside India, the phone is offered in a 12GB + 256GB configuration as well. It is offered in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in the country begins at Rs. 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB options. It is available with 256GB storage as well, paired with RAM options of 8GB and 12GB, priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 31,999, respectively. The phone comes in Black and Grey shades.

Notably, all the prices noted above are inclusive of bank offers. Customers can avail of an additional Rs. 3,000 exchange offer on the first day of the sale. The Nothing Phone 3a will go on sale in the country starting March 11 via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma and select retail stores, while the Pro variant will go on sale on March 15.

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro Features, Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro sport 6.7-inch flexible AMOLED displays with 1,080x2,392 pixels resolution, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 1,000Hz touch sampling rate in gaming mode, a 2,160Hz PWM frequency, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness level and Panda Glass protection.

Nothing's Phone 3a series is equipped with the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. They run on Android 15 with NothingOS 3.1 skin on top. The phones are promised to get three years of OS upgrades as well as four years of security updates.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone 3a Pro carries a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.56-inch primary rear sensor with an F/1.88 aperture, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and 2x in sensor zoom. It is accompanied by a 50-megapixel Sony 1/1.95-inch periscope telephoto camera with an f/2.55 aperture, OIS, EIS, 3x optical, 6x in-sensor and 60x digital zoom support alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter as well.

Nothing Phone 3a, on the other hand, gets a triple rear camera unit with the similar ultrawide shooter alongside a 50-megapixel Samsung 1/1.57-inch main sensor with an f/1.88 aperture, OIS and EIS support as well as a 50-megapixel Sony 1/2.74-inch telephoto sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and support for EIS, 2x optical, 4x in-sensor and 30x digital zoom. The front camera of the handset has a 32-megapixel sensor. 

The updated Glyph Interface on the Nothing Phone 3a series handsets now supports 10 new ringtones and notification sounds. Other Glyph features include Glyph Timer, Essential Notifications, Volume Indicator, Glyph Composer, Glyph Torch, Glyph Progress and more.

Both Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro carry 5,000mAh batteries with 50W wired fast charging support. The phones are claimed to charge from one to 50 percent in 19 minutes and to 100 percent in 56 minutes. They are equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors for security and have an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Connectivity options for the Nothing Phone 3a series phones include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC with Google Pay support and a USB Type-C port each. The Pro variant measures 163.52x77.50x8.39mm in size and weighs 211g. The vanilla model has a slightly slimmer 8.35mm profile and weighs 201g.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a series, Nothing Phone 3a price in India, Nothing Phone 3a Pro price in India, Nothing Phone 3a India Launch, Nothing Phone 3a Pro India Launch, Nothing Phone 3a features, Nothing Phone 3a Pro features, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
YouTube Reportedly Working on Netflix-Like Redesign to Compete With Amazon Prime Video
Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  3. Apple to Launch New MacBook Air This Week; Could Be Equipped With M4 Chip
  4. Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition Launched in India at This Price
  5. Alleged iQOO 15 Pro Display Details Surface Online
  6. Why YouTube Reportedly Plans to Redesign Its App to Look Like Netflix
  7. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  8. Blue Origin Completes 10th Human Spaceflight on New Shepard with Six Passengers
  9. India vs Australia ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Semi Final Live Streaming for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Arrive With New 'Pixel Sense' Contextual Assistant
  2. US SEC’s Crypto Task Force to Host Roundtables to Discuss Crypto Regulation
  3. NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos
  4. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Now Available With 512GB Storage in India: Price, Availability
  5. Gemini for iOS Updated With Six New Lockscreen Widgets, Control Centre Access
  6. Vivo Y300i Design, Key Features Surface Online via China's Telecom Website
  7. PwC India Launches Startup Challenge for Emerging Web3 and AI Projects: All Details
  8. Oppo Announces Gemini Integration Across First-Party Apps, Unveils New AI Features at MWC 2025
  9. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Athena Lander, NASA's Lunar Trailblazer to Moon
  10. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 13 Series and Other Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »