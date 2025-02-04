Nothing Phone 3a series is scheduled to be launched on March 4. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the British original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has shared a teaser of one of the purported phones which hints towards the inclusion of a new button. It is speculated to be a quick shutter that activates the camera, similar to the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 models. Notably, the base Nothing Phone 3a is tipped to be accompanied by a Pro variant as part of the Phone 3a series, with the latter marking a first for the company.

Camera Button on the Nothing Phone 3a Series

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared a teaser which provides a glimpse of the phone's side profile. A new button appears to be placed beneath the power button. While the company is yet to reveal more information, it is widely speculated to be for the camera. If Nothing follows the same path as other OEMs, then a single press of the button may activate the camera while pressing it again would snap a photo.

Your second memory, one click away.



Power in Perspective. 4 March 10:00 GMT. pic.twitter.com/FHhAgzSZBz — Nothing (@nothing) February 3, 2025

However, fans also speculate that it may have other functionality altogether. One of the theories suggest it could be an alert slider, similar to the one found on devices made by Carl Pei's former company, OnePlus. Meanwhile, the company is also planning to bet big on artificial intelligence (AI) this year and it may be a button for invoking the Nothing Phone 3a's voice assistant.

Other speculation hints towards it being a multi-purpose toggle for several actions, comparable to the iPhone's action button which can be set to perform different functions such as putting the phone on silent mode, activating the flashlight, changing the focus mode, and opening the camera.

However, this is based purely on speculation and its purpose is expected to be revealed in the days leading up to the launch of the Nothing Phone 3a series, which is scheduled for March 4.