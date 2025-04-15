Technology News
OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Launch on April 24; Colour Options, Display Details Revealed

OnePlus 13T is currently up for pre-order in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 April 2025 13:01 IST
OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Launch on April 24; Colour Options, Display Details Revealed

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13T is confirmed to include a new 'Shortcut Key'

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13T will be available in three colour options
  • It will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • OnePlus 13T is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
OnePlus 13T will be unveiled next week in China. The BBK subsidiary, via Weibo, has confirmed the arrival of the new smartphone in its home country. OnePlus has also opened pre-reservations for the OnePlus 13T via its official online store in China. The listing and Weibo teasers confirm the colour options and design of the upcoming phone. It is shown in three shades with a dual rear camera unit. The OnePlus 13T is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The battery capacity of the phone is confirmed to be more than 6,000mAh.

OnePlus 13T Launch Date Announced 

The OnePlus 13T will be introduced in China on April 24. The launch event will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through its official website in China. The listing shows three colour options — Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Gray, and Powder (pink) colours (translated from Chinese).

OnePlus 13T is teased to come with ColorOS 15 interface and a flat 6.32-inch display with narrow bezels. The battery capacity of the phone will be higher than 6,000mAh. The images show a dual rear camera unit on the phone with a squareish design. It is confirmed to include a new 'Shortcut Key' instead of the Alert slider. It has a metal body.

Recently, the OnePlus 13T was spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking platform with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The rear camera unit of the phone is likely to include a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. 

The OnePlus 13T is expected to offer 80W fast charging. The display of the phone is rumoured to have a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI Releases GPT-4.1 Family of AI Models in API, Said to Outperform GPT-4o
EA Announces Star Wars Zero Company, a Turn-Based Strategy Title From Respawn and Bit Reactor

OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Launch on April 24; Colour Options, Display Details Revealed
