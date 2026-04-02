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OnePlus 15R Price in India Hiked Amidst Soaring Cost of Memory Components

OnePlus 15R's price has been hiked by Rs. 2,500 across both RAM and storage configurations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 2 April 2026 15:15 IST
OnePlus 15R Price in India Hiked Amidst Soaring Cost of Memory Components

OnePlus 15R launch price in India was set at Rs. 47,999 for the base variant

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R price hike is reflected on the company's website
  • It affects both 256GB and 512GB storage variants
  • The handset was launched in India in December 2025
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OnePlus has revised the price of its latest mid-flagship, the OnePlus 15R, in India. The handset was launched in the country in December 2025, sitting below the flagship OnePlus 15 in the company's lineup. It debuted at a starting price tag of under Rs. 50,000 for the base configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, rivalling competitors like the iQOO 15R. The price hike comes amidst rumours of OnePlus adopting an online-only sales model and eventually shutting down its smartphone business.

OnePlus 15R Price in India Hiked

The price of the OnePlus 15R has been revised on the official OnePlus India website. The handset is listed at a starting price of Rs. 50,499 for the base 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant. Its 512GB storage variant, meanwhile, now costs Rs. 55,499.

oneplus 15r india price OnePlus 15R

For context, the OnePlus 15R was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB configuration, meanwhile, was priced at Rs. 52,999. The brand also introduced launch offers for the smartphone, with Axis and HDFC Bank customers eligible to take advantage of card discounts.

This lowered the effective sale price of the mid-flagship to Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 47,999 for the 256GB and 512GB variants, respectively.

Comparing the previous prices with the hiked rates reveals a difference of Rs. 2,500 for both configurations of the handset.

The brand, however, has not issued a clarification regarding the revised prices of the OnePlus 15R. Gadgets 360 has reached out to the company for comment. We will update this story if and when we receive a response.

A price hike for the OnePlus 15R has been on the cards for quite a while now. In February, tipster Abhishek Yadav claimed that the mid-flagship could soon see an MOP (Market Operating Price) revision, starting as early as March. The 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage variant of the OnePlus 15R was tipped to cost Rs. 51,999, while the price of the 512GB variant was expected to be revised to Rs. 56,999. However, this did not come to fruition.

Compared to the 13R, notably, the OnePlus 15R witnessed a price increase of about Rs. 5,000, partly due to the ongoing global shortage of memory components.

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R price in India, OnePlus 15R Price, iQOO 15R, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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