OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

The OnePlus 15T could be powered by the same flagship-level Qualcomm chipset as the top-of-the-line OnePlus 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 January 2026 16:45 IST
OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details Leaked: Expected Specifications, Features

OnePlus 15R (pictured) is the company's latest smartphone in India

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15T is tipped to be announced in mid-to-late March this year
  • Tipster claims the handset will run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The OnePlus 15T could launch in India as the OnePlus 15s
The OnePlus 15T is rumoured to be in development as the latest addition to the OnePlus family, joining the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R. A tipster has now shared the launch timeline of the purported handset. It is expected to be announced in the next few months. While the company has yet to confirm details about the smartphone, the OnePlus 15T could be powered by the same flagship-level Qualcomm chipset as the top-of-the-line OnePlus 15.

OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, Chipset Details

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 15R will be launched in mid-to-late March this year. Its launch is expected to take place a month earlier in the year compared to its predecessor. For context, the OnePlus 13T was launched in China in April 2025.

The OnePlus 13T is said to be a compact “small-screen” flagship. The tipster suggests that the purported handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, which also powers the flagship OnePlus 15 model.

This information corroborates a previous leak by the same tipster, which hinted towards first half (H1) of 2026. In India, however, the purported handset could be rebranded and introduced as the OnePlus 15s.

Reports suggest that the OnePlus 15T could sport a 6.31-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and uniform, slim bezels on all sides. It is said to be offered in Healing White Chocolate, Relaxing Matcha, and Pure Cocoa (translated from Chinese) colour options. OnePlus is reported to introduce five RAM and storage configurations of the purported handset — 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB.

The phone is said to support wireless charging and include a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It may include a telephoto lens and offer up to an IP69-rated build. The device is expected to weigh around 194g. As per reports, its battery capacity may exceed the 7,000mAh mark, which is in line with recent OnePlus phones like the OnePlus 15R, OnePlus Turbo 6, and OnePlus Turbo 6V.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus 15T, OnePlus 15T Launch, OnePlus 15T Features, OnePlus 15T Launch Timeline, OnePlus 15T Specifications, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on TWS Under Rs 10,000

