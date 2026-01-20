Technology News
Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro RAM and Storage Options, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch

Redmi Note 15 Pro could be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro could launch in India soon
  • They could offer similar specifications as their global counterparts
  • Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro launched globally last month
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro are expected to launch soon in India. As we wait for the formal reveal, a leak has suggested the possible RAM and storage configurations and specifications of the Indian variant of Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro. The leak suggests that the India-bound models are likely to feature hardware similar to their global counterparts. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro were launched in select international markets last month. The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, while the Note 15 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset.

Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Note 15 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared the possible RAM and storage configurations and specifications of the Indian variants of Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro on X, giving us an idea of what to expect before the Xiaomi sub-brand officially reveals these details in the coming weeks. 

The Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is said to be released in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations in India. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 15 Pro could be available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options.

The Indian variant of Redmi Note 15 Pro+ is tipped to come with Android 15 and a 6.83-inch Quad curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,800 nits HBM brightness. The display is said to support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC.

For optics, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ could boast a 200-megapixel sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle sensor. For selfies and video chats, it is said to include a 32-megapixel front camera. The phone could include a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired charging support and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

Similarly, the Redmi Note 15 Pro for Indian customers is also said to run on Android 15 and sport a 6.83-inch display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support and Dolby Vision support, as well as the same display protection as the Note 15 Pro+ model. 

The Redmi Note 15 Pro is tipped to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, similar to the global variant. It is also expected to feature a 200-megapixel Samsung primary sensor with OIS, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it could include a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It may include a 6,580mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging support.

Both Redmi Note 15 Pro series smartphones are expected to offer IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K dust and water resistance ratings, along with dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos audio support.

The leaked hardware details of the Indian variants of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ and Redmi Note 15 Pro largely align with their global counterparts. The global versions launched with HyperOS 2, based on Android 15, with similar display technology, similar battery units, and the same chipsets. The India launch is rumoured to take place on January 27. 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 Pro, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 15 Pro Plus Specifications, Redmi Note 15 Pro Specifications
