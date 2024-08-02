Technology News
OnePlus Open Apex Edition to Launch in India on August 7 in New Colourway: Expected Specifications

Although OnePlus did not delve into any specifications of the Apex Edition, it is likely to retain most of the internals of the standard OnePlus Open.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2024 09:54 IST


Photo Credit: OnePlus

Launch of OnePlus Open Apex Edition was teased on social media platforms

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open will debut a Crimson Shadow colourway with the Apex Edition
  • The smartphone is speculated to come with RAM and storage upgrades
  • OnePlus Open launched in India in October 2023
OnePlus Open Apex Edition will launch in India and globally on August 7, the company announced on Thursday. With its debut, OnePlus will introduce a new colourway for the smartphone. However, the changes may not be just cosmetic, with a listing on the official website suggesting this new edition could also get upgrades in terms of RAM and storage. Notably, OnePlus Open was introduced in India in October 2023 in a single 16GB RAM+512GB storage configuration.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition

According to the teaser shared by OnePlus on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will come in a new colourway called Crimson Shadow. As the name suggests, it may be a shade of crimson in the vegan leather style. The company says this colourway is inspired by its signature “Never Settle” red. This new option is expected to join the existing colourways of the OnePlus Open, which are Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black.

This isn't likely to be a successor to the foldable smartphone which launched last year but may be more of an enhanced edition. Notably, OnePlus Open 2 is reported to debut sometime in the second quarter of 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

While OnePlus did not delve into any specifications of the Apex Edition, it is likely to retain most of the internals of the standard OnePlus Open. However, there could be some upgrades too. A listing for an additional configuration variant of the Oneplus Open Apex Edition on the brand's website suggests it could come with more RAM and in-built storage.

OnePlus Open Specifications

The OnePlus Open sports a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness. On the outside, it gets a 6.31-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED display putting out the same refresh rate and peak brightness numbers as the inner screen.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Open runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Open is equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel Sony LYT-T808 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), a 64-megapixel 3X telephoto camera with an OmniVision OV64B sensor, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it features a 20-megapixel front camera on the primary display and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the cover display.

The handset is backed by a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging via USB Type-C.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels

  1. Vivo V30 Price in India Cut Ahead of Vivo V40 Series Launch in the Country
  2. Apple Intelligence Talks Ongoing With EU and China Regulators, Says CEO Tim Cook: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Come With ‘Top-of-the-Line Upgrades’ and Boosted AI Performance, Says Official
  4. OnePlus Open Apex Edition to Launch in India on August 7 in New Colourway: Expected Specifications
  5. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Voice Messages Feature for Meta AI
  6. Google Chrome Upgraded With Google Lens, Gemini AI-Powered Browser History and More
  7. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Display, Specifications and Price Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. iQoo Z9s Series Launch Date in India Confirmed, to Arrive on August 21
  9. OpenAI Says It's 'Dedicated' to Making Sure Its AI Tools Don’t Cause Harm in Letter to US Lawmakers
  10. Telegram Rolls Out Multi-Tab In-App Browser and Mini App Store With July Update
