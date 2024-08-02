OnePlus Open Apex Edition will launch in India and globally on August 7, the company announced on Thursday. With its debut, OnePlus will introduce a new colourway for the smartphone. However, the changes may not be just cosmetic, with a listing on the official website suggesting this new edition could also get upgrades in terms of RAM and storage. Notably, OnePlus Open was introduced in India in October 2023 in a single 16GB RAM+512GB storage configuration.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition

According to the teaser shared by OnePlus on X (formerly Twitter), the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will come in a new colourway called Crimson Shadow. As the name suggests, it may be a shade of crimson in the vegan leather style. The company says this colourway is inspired by its signature “Never Settle” red. This new option is expected to join the existing colourways of the OnePlus Open, which are Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black.

A supreme form to rule them all. The #OnePlusOpen Apex Edition. Launching August 7.



— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) August 1, 2024

This isn't likely to be a successor to the foldable smartphone which launched last year but may be more of an enhanced edition. Notably, OnePlus Open 2 is reported to debut sometime in the second quarter of 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

While OnePlus did not delve into any specifications of the Apex Edition, it is likely to retain most of the internals of the standard OnePlus Open. However, there could be some upgrades too. A listing for an additional configuration variant of the Oneplus Open Apex Edition on the brand's website suggests it could come with more RAM and in-built storage.

OnePlus Open Specifications

The OnePlus Open sports a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness. On the outside, it gets a 6.31-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED display putting out the same refresh rate and peak brightness numbers as the inner screen.

It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Open runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus Open is equipped with a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel Sony LYT-T808 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), a 64-megapixel 3X telephoto camera with an OmniVision OV64B sensor, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it features a 20-megapixel front camera on the primary display and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the cover display.

The handset is backed by a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging via USB Type-C.

