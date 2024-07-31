Technology News
OnePlus Buds Update Could Add Ability to Toggle AI-Powered Call Summarisation Feature: Report

OnePlus allows users to view key information from a conversation, including time and place, using the AI Call Summarisation feature.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 31 July 2024 16:15 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

AI call summarisation may be rolled out for the OnePlus Buds 3 which launched in February

  • APK teardown of OnePlus Buds app hints at support for new controls
  • It is said to allow users to start or end call summary via buds
  • The OnePlus Buds 3 TWS headset is speculated to support this feature
OnePlus Buds — the company's truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphone lineup — could soon be updated with new functionality, courtesy of the company's adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report. Users will reportedly be able to toggle AI-powered call summarisation via their TWS earbuds. It was reportedly spotted during an APK teardown of the device's companion app. This feature is speculated to make accessing the feature quicker while engaged on phone calls.

AI Call Summarisation on OnePlus Buds

Android Authority and X (formerly Twitter user @AssembleDebug discovered the feature following an APK teardown of the OnePlus Buds app version 14.8.2 for Android smartphones. The publication appears to have enabled the user interface for the purported feature that is said to allow users to start or end call summarisation via the earbuds.

ai call summarisation android authority AI Call Summarisation Via OnePlus Buds

AI Call Summarisation Via OnePlus Buds
Photo Credit: Android Authority/ AssembleDebug

A screenshot shared by the publication suggests the feature may be dubbed ‘AI Call Assistant'. Users may be able to toggle it via pressing the stem of the OnePlus Buds thrice. However, only OnePlus handsets which support AI summary function will be able to control it using the TWS earbuds, as per the report.

The AI call summarisation is said to be unavailable if the smartphone is in super power saving mode, meditation mode or children's space, according to the report. Users will be able to enable call summarisation to view key information about the conversation, including time and place, even when their phone isn't nearby.

OnePlus has jumped on the AI bandwagon, rolling out several notable features for its smartphones over the past few months. With its latest OnePlus Nord 4, the company brought camera-centric additions like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Cutout 2.0 and AI Clear Face, alongside other AI Toolbox features including AI Speak, Recording Summary and AI Link boost.

As per the report, the AI call summarisation feature may be rolled out for the OnePlus Buds 3 – the latest TWS earbuds from the company which debuted in February. It remains unclear if the feature would be introduced for older models too. Since the feature was spotted during an APK teardown, it may or may not make it to the public version of the app.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Buds, OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus Buds 3 Features, OnePlus AI features, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Dubai-Based ByBit Adds Support for eRupee CBDC Following Feedback from Indian Merchants

Comment
 
 

