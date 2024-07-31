OnePlus Buds — the company's truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphone lineup — could soon be updated with new functionality, courtesy of the company's adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a report. Users will reportedly be able to toggle AI-powered call summarisation via their TWS earbuds. It was reportedly spotted during an APK teardown of the device's companion app. This feature is speculated to make accessing the feature quicker while engaged on phone calls.

AI Call Summarisation on OnePlus Buds

Android Authority and X (formerly Twitter user @AssembleDebug discovered the feature following an APK teardown of the OnePlus Buds app version 14.8.2 for Android smartphones. The publication appears to have enabled the user interface for the purported feature that is said to allow users to start or end call summarisation via the earbuds.

AI Call Summarisation Via OnePlus Buds

Photo Credit: Android Authority/ AssembleDebug

A screenshot shared by the publication suggests the feature may be dubbed ‘AI Call Assistant'. Users may be able to toggle it via pressing the stem of the OnePlus Buds thrice. However, only OnePlus handsets which support AI summary function will be able to control it using the TWS earbuds, as per the report.

The AI call summarisation is said to be unavailable if the smartphone is in super power saving mode, meditation mode or children's space, according to the report. Users will be able to enable call summarisation to view key information about the conversation, including time and place, even when their phone isn't nearby.

OnePlus has jumped on the AI bandwagon, rolling out several notable features for its smartphones over the past few months. With its latest OnePlus Nord 4, the company brought camera-centric additions like AI Eraser 2.0, AI Smart Cutout 2.0 and AI Clear Face, alongside other AI Toolbox features including AI Speak, Recording Summary and AI Link boost.

As per the report, the AI call summarisation feature may be rolled out for the OnePlus Buds 3 – the latest TWS earbuds from the company which debuted in February. It remains unclear if the feature would be introduced for older models too. Since the feature was spotted during an APK teardown, it may or may not make it to the public version of the app.