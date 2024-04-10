Technology News

Oppo A3 Pro Reportedly Spotted on China Telecom Website; Listed to Offer IP69 Rating

Oppo A3 Pro is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2024 19:06 IST
Updated: 10 April 2024 19:06 IST

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A3 Pro have an IP66-rated water-resistant build

  • Oppo A3 Pro will debut on April 12
  • The display of Oppo A3 Pro is shown with a hole-punch design
  • Details about the processor and battery are not listed on China Telecom
Oppo A3 Pro is confirmed to debut on April 12. The Chinese smartphone brand teased the design and colourways of the new A series handset earlier this week. Now, the same phone has been reportedly spotted in an official listing on China Telecom's website with key specifications and pricing details. The Oppo A3 Pro is said to be listed with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It is tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The Oppo A3 Pro listing on China Telecom was spotted by GSMArena with the model number PJY110. The listing has been taken down since. As per the report, the phone was listed with a price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB version was priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,000) while the top-end 12GB + 512GB model was seen with a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000). The listing reportedly suggests distant mountain blue, sky blue, and cloud brocade pink (translated) colour options for the handset. 

Oppo A3 Pro specifications (expected)

As per the alleged listing, the Oppo A3 Pro handset will have a 6.7-inch display with a hole-punch design. It could pack 8GB of RAM as standard and 256GB of internal storage. The listing reportedly suggests a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the listing indicates an 8-megapixel shooter.

Details about the processor and battery are not listed on China Telecom, as per the report. However, it is speculated to ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging support.

Oppo already confirmed the April 12 launch window for the Oppo A3 Pro in China. It is teased to be available in Azure, Mountain Blue, and Yun Jin Powder (translated from Chinese). It is also confirmed to have an IP69-rated water-resistant build.

The Oppo A3 Pro is expected to come with upgrades over the Oppo A2 Pro. The latter was unveiled in China in September last year.

Oppo A3 Pro Reportedly Spotted on China Telecom Website; Listed to Offer IP69 Rating
  Vivo T3x 5G Price Range, Design Revealed; India Launch Set for This Day
  Motorola Teases New Smartphone Launch, Moto G64 5G Leaks Online
  Motorola Edge 50 Series to Make Global Debut on This Date
  Nubia Flip 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  Truecaller Introduces Web Interface With These Two Handy Features
  How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  iQoo Z9 Turbo With 144Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch on This Date
  Moto G64 5G Key Specifications, Design Revealed; India Debut on This Date
