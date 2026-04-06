Oppo F33 and Oppo F33 Pro are likely to launch in India soon. While Oppo remains tight-lipped about the arrival of new F-series smartphones, a tipster has shared a purported marketing poster of the Oppo F33 Pro and suggested its possible launch date, price range and specifications. The Oppo F33 Pro is tipped to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED panel and a dual rear camera unit. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and carry a 7,000mAh battery. It is expected to succeed last year's Oppo F31 Pro.

Oppo F33 Pro Price in India (Expected)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu), in association with Passionategeekz.com, leaked the India launch date, price range and specifications of the Oppo F33 Pro. As per the leak, the handset will be launched on April 14 in India. It is tipped to be priced under Rs. 35,000 in the country. For reference, the Oppo F31 Pro launched with a price tag of Rs. 26,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration.

The Oppo F33 Pro is likely to feature a 6.57-inch flat AMOLED display and an IP69K-rated build for dust and water resistance. It is said to run on a MediaTek 6360 Max chipset. For comparison, the existing model has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset under the hood.

For optics, the Oppo F33 Pro is likely to have a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is tipped to retain the 7,000mAh battery and 80W charging support from the predecessor. For selfies and video chats, it could feature a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with a 100-degree field of view. This would be an upgrade over the 32-megapixel front-facing camera available on the Oppo F31 Pro. The upcoming phone is likely to weigh 194g.

The alleged marketing image of the Oppo F33 Pro shows the smartphone in blue and red colour options and reveals a square-shaped rear camera module with slightly curved edges. This marks a design shift from the Oppo F31 Pro, which has a centrally located circular-shaped rear camera module.