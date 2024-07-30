Oppo A3x could be unveiled soon as its pricing details, key specifications, and renders have surfaced online through alleged marketing images. The leaked promotional materials suggest three colour options and dual rear cameras for the Oppo A3x. It is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood, along with 4GB of RAM. The Oppo A3x is tipped to carry a 5,100mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is likely to come with an IP54-rated build.

Oppo A3x price in India, design (leaked)

Folks at 91Mobiles Hindi have got their hands on alleged marketing materials of Oppo A3x that suggest its India pricing, specifications, and design. The report also includes alleged live renders of the phone. They show sparkle black, starlight white, and starry purple colours for the device. It appears to have a dual rear camera unit arranged on the upper left corner of the handset.

As per the report, the Oppo A3x will be priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

Oppo A3x specifications (leaked)

The Oppo A3x is tipped to run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1 and feature a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000nits peak brightness. It is said to be equipped with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The RAM is said to support expansion by utilising unused storage.

For optics, the Oppo A3x could pack a 32-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to get a 5,100mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Purported marketing images of the Oppo A3x indicate an IP54-rated build for the phone for water and dust resistance. It could offer splash touch support that allows users to operate the device even with wet hands. It is said to get a double-tempering glass, an alloy frame, and an anti-drop shield case.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.