Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery

Oppo A3x is tipped to boast 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2024 17:02 IST
Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A3x is tipped to feature 5-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Oppo A3x is tipped to run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1
  • Oppo A3x is tipped to pack a 32-megapixel primary camera
  • It is said to come in three colourways
Oppo A3x could be unveiled soon as its pricing details, key specifications, and renders have surfaced online through alleged marketing images. The leaked promotional materials suggest three colour options and dual rear cameras for the Oppo A3x. It is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC under the hood, along with 4GB of RAM. The Oppo A3x is tipped to carry a 5,100mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is likely to come with an IP54-rated build.

Oppo A3x price in India, design (leaked)

Folks at 91Mobiles Hindi have got their hands on alleged marketing materials of Oppo A3x that suggest its India pricing, specifications, and design. The report also includes alleged live renders of the phone. They show sparkle black, starlight white, and starry purple colours for the device. It appears to have a dual rear camera unit arranged on the upper left corner of the handset.

As per the report, the Oppo A3x will be priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model and Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version.

Oppo A3x specifications (leaked)

The Oppo A3x is tipped to run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1 and feature a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000nits peak brightness. It is said to be equipped with an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The RAM is said to support expansion by utilising unused storage.

For optics, the Oppo A3x could pack a 32-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to get a 5,100mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Purported marketing images of the Oppo A3x indicate an IP54-rated build for the phone for water and dust resistance. It could offer splash touch support that allows users to operate the device even with wet hands. It is said to get a double-tempering glass, an alloy frame, and an anti-drop shield case.

Further reading: Oppo A3x, Oppo A3x Price in India, Oppo A3x Specifications, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Oppo A3x Price in India, Design, Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Get Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,100mAh Battery
