Oppo F27 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest entrant in the company's F series. The new handset is powered by a Dimensity 6300 chipset from MediaTek, along with 8GB of RAM. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera, while selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo F27 5G runs on Android 14, with the company's ColorOS 14 skin on top and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 45W fast charging.

Oppo F27 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo F27 5G price in India is set at Rs. 22,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is also available in an 8GB+256GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 24,999. The handset is sold in Amber Orange and Emerald Green colour options.

The company has announced that the Oppo F27 5G will be available for purchase starting today, via Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo's online store. It will also be available for purchase in retail outlets across the country.

The price of the Oppo F27 5G can be lowered by Rs. 2,500 by availing of an instant discount when purchasing the smartphone from the company's store using HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, OneCard, Federal Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit and debit card transactions.

Oppo F27 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo F27 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that runs on ColorOS 14, which is based on Android 14. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo F27 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras are housed in a circular camera island that is surrounded by the company's Halo Light feature. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The handset is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Oppo F27 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo has equipped the F27 5G with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging that is claimed to deliver a full charge within 44 minutes. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It has a thickness of up to 7.76mm and weighs 187g.

