Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo F27 5G With 32 Megapixel Selfie Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F27 5G With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F27 5G sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 20 August 2024 16:47 IST
Oppo F27 5G With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Oppo F27 5G is available in Amber Orange and Emerald Green colourways

Highlights
  • Oppo F27 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset runs on ColorOS 14 which is based on Android 14
  • The Oppo F27 5G is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage
Advertisement

Oppo F27 5G was launched in India on Tuesday as the latest entrant in the company's F series. The new handset is powered by a Dimensity 6300 chipset from MediaTek, along with 8GB of RAM. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera, while selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Oppo F27 5G runs on Android 14, with the company's ColorOS 14 skin on top and is powered by a 5,000mAh battery along with support for 45W fast charging.

Oppo F27 5G Price in India, Availability

Oppo F27 5G price in India is set at Rs. 22,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is also available in an 8GB+256GB storage variant that is priced at Rs. 24,999. The handset is sold in Amber Orange and Emerald Green colour options.

The company has announced that the Oppo F27 5G will be available for purchase starting today, via Amazon, Flipkart, and Oppo's online store. It will also be available for purchase in retail outlets across the country.

The price of the Oppo F27 5G can be lowered by Rs. 2,500 by availing of an instant discount when purchasing the smartphone from the company's store using HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, OneCard, Federal Bank, and Bank of Baroda credit and debit card transactions. 

Oppo F27 5G Specifications, Features

The Oppo F27 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) smartphone that runs on ColorOS 14, which is based on Android 14. It sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2,100 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Oppo F27 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras are housed in a circular camera island that is surrounded by the company's Halo Light feature. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The handset is equipped with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be expanded via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options on the Oppo F27 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Oppo has equipped the F27 5G with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging that is claimed to deliver a full charge within 44 minutes. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It has a thickness of up to 7.76mm and weighs 187g. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo F27 5G

Oppo F27 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo F27 5G, Oppo F27 5G price in India, Oppo F27 5G specifications, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Realme 13 5G Series to Launch in India on August 29; Teased to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC

Related Stories

Oppo F27 5G With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Price Range, Design Tipped
  2. Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch to Take Place Next Week
  3. Oppo F27 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: See Price
  4. Xiaomi to Launch New X Pro QLED TV Series in India on August 27
  5. Motorola Razr 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  6. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Acer Nitro V 16 With GeForce RTX 4060 Graphics Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. ESA Launches New Satellite with AI Tech to Study Earth Observation
  2. Young Girl Uncovers Dinosaur Footprints on South Wales Beach
  3. HP Retains Top Spot as Indian PC Shipments Grow 7.1 Percent YoY in Q2 2024: Report
  4. Google's Camera App Brings Manual Astrophotography Controls to Pixel Smartphones
  5. Oppo F27 5G With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Realme 13 5G Series to Launch in India on August 29; Teased to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC
  7. Google Pixel 9 Series Reportedly Support Qi2 Wireless Charging Technology but There Is a Catch
  8. Vivo T3 Pro 5G to Launch in India on August 27; Design Teased
  9. Google's Circle to Search Could Reportedly Integrate the New Pixel Screenshots App
  10. Super Blue Moon of August 2024: Know All About This Rare Event
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »