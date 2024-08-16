Oppo F27 5G is confirmed to debut in India soon as the company's next F-series handset. While the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal an exact launch date, the purported Oppo F27 5G price and specifications have been leaked online. The upcoming F-series phone is said to be available in two RAM and storage configurations. The Oppo F27 5G is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The handset is also said to have an IP64 rating and will reportedly feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, along with a 5,000mAh battery.

Oppo F27 5G Price in India (Leaked)

An alleged marketing poster obtained by 91Mobiles Hindi suggests that the Oppo F27 5G will be priced at Rs. 22,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in India. The top-of-the-line variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could be priced at Rs. 24,999. It is tipped to be released in Amber Orange and Emerald Green colours.

The Oppo F27 5G will reportedly be available for sale starting August 18. Meanwhile, Oppo could offer an instant cashback of Rs. 1,800 for payments made via various bank card transactions. There could be a no-cost EMI option for six months and a one-time free screen replacement.

Oppo F27 5G Specifications (Leaked)

As per the report, the Oppo F27 5G will run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14 and sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2,100 nits peak brightness. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Oppo F27 5G is said to feature a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, it could get a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 selfie shooter. The phone is likely to shop with AI features including AI Studio, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Smart Image Matting 2.0.

The Oppo F27 5G is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. It is likely to have an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. It could also be equipped with dual speakers, according to the report.

