The crypto market's rally slowed following the US President Donald Trump's signing of new international trade tariff laws. On Monday, February 10, Bitcoin saw a slight decline of less than one percent on global exchanges, bringing its value to $96,890 (roughly Rs. 85 lakh), according to CoinMarketCap. In India, Bitcoin traded at $97,563 (roughly Rs. 85.6 lakh) after slipping around two percent in the past 24 hours.

“Bitcoin is trading near its support level following Trump's plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium. These trade escalations echo his announcement from last weekend about imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Bitcoin could test the previous low of $91,000 (roughly Rs. 80 lakh) if the selling pressure continues,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The price of Ether dropped by 1.60 percent in the last 24 hours on global exchanges. Presently, the value of ETH stands at $2,626 (roughly Rs. 2.30 lakh) on global platforms, showed CoinMarketCap. The asset followed Bitcoin's trajectory on Indian exchanges and reflected a drop of around 2.50 percent on Monday. With this, Ether's trading value has come to $2,603 (roughly Rs. 2.28 lakh) on platforms like CoinSwitch

“Ethereum appears steady, with traders focusing on the movement by the Ethereum Foundation. Even in the wake of macroeconomic pressure, accumulation trends indicate a bit of optimism. The crypto market swings between fear and confidence while sentiment directs the price trend. Fear possesses the short-term holders, while long-term investors are aware that patience lasts until breakthroughs. Stability around key price zones can revive momentum, as history suggests dips often result in rallies,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

The ongoing market slump has left majority altcoins reeling under losses, showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 on Monday,

These include Ripple, Tether, Dogecoin, USD Coin, Cardano, and Tron.

Price dips have also been registered by Avalanche, Stellar, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, and Uniswap on the price charts.

The overall crypto market cap slipped by 0.51 percent in the last 24 hours, showed CoinMarketCap. The present valuation of the sector stands at $3.17 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,77,41,824 crore).

Among a handful of altcoins that managed to hold onto gains -- Litecoin, Monero, Iota, and Underdog marked their names.

Braintrust, Ardor, and Mobox also reflected small profits on Monday.

“In the meantime, some altcoins are displaying signs of a reversal, like Cardano, Chainlink, SUI, Hedera, etc., as the community sentiments for these tokens are extremely bullish. In the meantime, some altcoins are displaying signs of a reversal, like Cardano, Chainlink, SUI, Hedera, etc., as the community sentiments for these tokens are extremely bullish,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

