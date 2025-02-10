Technology News
Bitcoin Nears $96,900 as Altcoins Slip Amid Ongoing Trump Tariff Impact

Bitcoin price hit $96,890 (roughly Rs. 85 lakh) on global exchanges.  

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 February 2025 12:37 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The overall crypto market cap slipped by 0.51 percent in the last 24 hours

Highlights
  • Cronos, Uniswap saw losses
  • Chainlink, Avalanche also registered price dips
  • Iota, Underdog saw gains
The crypto market's rally slowed following the US President Donald Trump's signing of new international trade tariff laws. On Monday, February 10, Bitcoin saw a slight decline of less than one percent on global exchanges, bringing its value to $96,890 (roughly Rs. 85 lakh), according to CoinMarketCap. In India, Bitcoin traded at $97,563 (roughly Rs. 85.6 lakh) after slipping around two percent in the past 24 hours.

“Bitcoin is trading near its support level following Trump's plans to impose 25 percent tariffs on steel and aluminium. These trade escalations echo his announcement from last weekend about imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Bitcoin could test the previous low of $91,000 (roughly Rs. 80 lakh) if the selling pressure continues,” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets 360.

The price of Ether dropped by 1.60 percent in the last 24 hours on global exchanges. Presently, the value of ETH stands at $2,626 (roughly Rs. 2.30 lakh) on global platforms, showed CoinMarketCap. The asset followed Bitcoin's trajectory on Indian exchanges and reflected a drop of around 2.50 percent on Monday. With this, Ether's trading value has come to $2,603 (roughly Rs. 2.28 lakh) on platforms like CoinSwitch

“Ethereum appears steady, with traders focusing on the movement by the Ethereum Foundation. Even in the wake of macroeconomic pressure, accumulation trends indicate a bit of optimism. The crypto market swings between fear and confidence while sentiment directs the price trend. Fear possesses the short-term holders, while long-term investors are aware that patience lasts until breakthroughs. Stability around key price zones can revive momentum, as history suggests dips often result in rallies,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets 360.

The ongoing market slump has left majority altcoins reeling under losses, showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360 on Monday,

These include Ripple, Tether, Dogecoin, USD Coin, Cardano, and Tron.

Price dips have also been registered by Avalanche, Stellar, Shiba Inu, Polkadot, and Uniswap on the price charts.

The overall crypto market cap slipped by 0.51 percent in the last 24 hours, showed CoinMarketCap. The present valuation of the sector stands at $3.17 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,77,41,824 crore).

Among a handful of altcoins that managed to hold onto gains -- Litecoin, Monero, Iota, and Underdog marked their names.

Braintrust, Ardor, and Mobox also reflected small profits on Monday.

“In the meantime, some altcoins are displaying signs of a reversal, like Cardano, Chainlink, SUI, Hedera, etc., as the community sentiments for these tokens are extremely bullish. In the meantime, some altcoins are displaying signs of a reversal, like Cardano, Chainlink, SUI, Hedera, etc., as the community sentiments for these tokens are extremely bullish,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
