The Oppo Find N6 is said to be in development as the successor to the Oppo Find N5, which was launched in February 2025. The book-style foldable has now been listed on a certification website ahead of its anticipated debut, which hints towards its imminent arrival in select regions. This listing follows a previous sighting of the Oppo Find N6 on the China Compulsory Certification (CCC) website, otherwise known as 3C.

Oppo Find N6 TDRA Certification

An Oppo smartphone was discovered on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority website, otherwise known as TDRA. The listed handset carries the model number CPH2765 and has been registered with the equipment registration number ER55949/26.

Oppo Find N6 listing on the TDRA website

Corroborating this with previous leaks suggests that it may be the Oppo Find N6. It was certified on January 26. Apart from the product name and model number, no additional specifications were revealed in the certification.

The TDRA certification, notably, is a mandatory assessment by the telecommunications agency that devices must go through before getting permission to enter the UAE's electronics market.

While Oppo has yet to confirm the Find N6, it is rumoured to launch in Q1 2026, between January and March. Per previous reports, the book-style foldable may come with an 8.12-inch LTPO UTG inner display with a 2K resolution and a 6.62-inch cover screen. It could be offered in three colourways — Original Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange (translated from Chinese).

The Find N6 is expected to be the first foldable powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. For optics, it is rumoured to be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor, and a third 200-megapixel camera.

Oppo Find N6 is expected to pack a dual battery, comprising 2,700mAh and 3,150mAh cells, delivering a total advertised capacity of 6,000mAh.