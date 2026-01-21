The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to be launched in China after the Spring Festival in February. Ahead of its anticipated debut, real-life images of the purported handset have surfaced on social media, revealing its design. It appears to be equipped with a flat display and an AI key on the left side of the frame. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra leaked images also hint towards a larger official teleconverter accessory for the handset.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leaked Images

Multiple images of the alleged Oppo Find X9 Ultra have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. While the user appears to have applied a protective case to hide the handset, several design elements were noticeable.

Leaked image of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Wang Tengxiao (translated from Chinese)

To begin with, it is said to have a flat display design. A single key, possibly the dedicated AI key, is located on the left frame of the purported handset, whereas the power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right side.

Apart from this, the images also reveal a large 300mm telephoto converter lens attachment for the Find X9 Ultra, alongside the dedicated case and the camera grip. While its overall shape resembles the Oppo Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, which is bundled with the Find X9 Pro, it is comparably larger in size.

There also appear to be additional zoom rings on the lens, which hint towards improved zoom capabilities over the current Find X9 Pro.

Per reports, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may feature a quad rear camera system, with two 200-megapixel sensors. The primary camera is reportedly Sony's newly announced LYTIA 901 sensor, which is a 200-megapixel unit measuring 1/1.12 inches, paired with a 23mm focal length lens. The handset is also said to include a 200-megapixel OmniVision OV52A periscope telephoto sensor, measuring 1/1.28 inches with 3x optical zoom and a 70mm focal length.

Completing the quad camera system is rumoured to be a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 1/2.76-inch size and a 15mm focal length, and a long-range periscope telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom at a 230mm focal length.

While the company has yet to confirm the handset's launch, reports suggest that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could target a March release timeline in China.