Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design Spotted in Real-Life Images With Bigger Telephoto Kit

Reports suggest that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could target a March release timeline in China.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 January 2026 13:29 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design Spotted in Real-Life Images With Bigger Telephoto Kit

The Oppo Find X9 Pro (pictured) supports the Oppo Hasselbad Teleconverter Kit

Highlights
  • Leaked images show a flat display and an AI key on the Find X9 Ultra
  • A larger teleconverter accessory is shown alongside the phone
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped for a March launch in China
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is rumoured to be launched in China after the Spring Festival in February. Ahead of its anticipated debut, real-life images of the purported handset have surfaced on social media, revealing its design. It appears to be equipped with a flat display and an AI key on the left side of the frame. The Oppo Find X9 Ultra leaked images also hint towards a larger official teleconverter accessory for the handset.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Leaked Images

Multiple images of the alleged Oppo Find X9 Ultra have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. While the user appears to have applied a protective case to hide the handset, several design elements were noticeable.

oppo find x9 ultra telephoto Oppo

Leaked image of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Wang Tengxiao (translated from Chinese)

To begin with, it is said to have a flat display design. A single key, possibly the dedicated AI key, is located on the left frame of the purported handset, whereas the power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right side.

Apart from this, the images also reveal a large 300mm telephoto converter lens attachment for the Find X9 Ultra, alongside the dedicated case and the camera grip. While its overall shape resembles the Oppo Hasselblad Teleconverter Kit, which is bundled with the Find X9 Pro, it is comparably larger in size.

There also appear to be additional zoom rings on the lens, which hint towards improved zoom capabilities over the current Find X9 Pro.

Per reports, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra may feature a quad rear camera system, with two 200-megapixel sensors. The primary camera is reportedly Sony's newly announced LYTIA 901 sensor, which is a 200-megapixel unit measuring 1/1.12 inches, paired with a 23mm focal length lens. The handset is also said to include a 200-megapixel OmniVision OV52A periscope telephoto sensor, measuring 1/1.28 inches with 3x optical zoom and a 70mm focal length.

Completing the quad camera system is rumoured to be a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 1/2.76-inch size and a 15mm focal length, and a long-range periscope telephoto sensor with 10x optical zoom at a 230mm focal length.

While the company has yet to confirm the handset's launch, reports suggest that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra could target a March release timeline in China.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra camera, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch, Oppo Find X9 Ultra features, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI’s First Mystery AI Device Is Reportedly an Audio Headset, Not an AI Pen

